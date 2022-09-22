Maddux Shelby took charge, then ran through and passed through Cave Springs on Thursday night, accounting for six touchdowns as Webbers Falls registered a 49-0 win and a 4-1 start to 2022.
Shelby rushed for 129 yards on 9 carries and four touchdowns and was 6-of-13 for 112 yards and two scores.
Shelby had a 30-yard run open the scoring and added a 9-yarder before the end of the first quarter. Shelby then scored on a 37-yard run then threw to Blaise Herriman for 37 yards. Herriman wrapped up the first-half scoring with an 8-yard run to make it 35-0 at the break.
“Our offense runs through him and we design plays to take advantage of what he brings to the table,” said Webbers Falls coach Trent Holt.
“But it’s not just one guy. Our offensive line has really started to come together. We didn’t fire off the ball well that first game but they’ve jelled since.”
Shelby finished the game with two third-quarter scores, rushing for 45 yards and tossing to Dallas Nation for 26 yards.
The Warriors have next week off before opening District B-5 play in two weeks.
