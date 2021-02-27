Samantha Shanks had 17 points and 10th-ranked Webbers Falls punched its second state ticket in three seasons in a grinding 30-29 defensive battle against No. 8 Pittsburg in the Class B Area II consolation championship game Saturday night.
Catyn Graham’s third 3 of the second half at the buzzer made it the one-point finish, but it was still symbolic of the week coach Jerry Ward’s team has had, now 21-2 and awaiting their quarterfinal assignment in the state tournament which will be known Sunday.
Webbers had just a Shanks free throw to show for its second half offense and trailed 14-13 at the half after leading 12-6 behind Shanks’ seven first-quarter points. Her two 3s helped regain the lead, 22-21, going to the fourth.
“When you get one point in a quarter like we did you figure you’d be 10 or 12 back,” said Webbers Falls coach Jerry Ward. “But I’ll say this about these kids. They left it all out there. You could see it in our shooting in that second quarter. They were tired.”
Webbers played a regional final against No. 1 Lomega on Tuesday thanks to the weekend postponement due to the winter storm across the state. They lost that contest, then had to play three games in succession ending with Saturday’s win.
They also had two starters battling issues. Morgan Carter played throughout with a sprained ankle and Lexi Raskey was battling illness. Raskey had 6 points on a pair of 3s and Carter had one 3-pointer on the night.
“Both of those girls just gutted it out,” Ward said.
The Lady Warriors, who won for the 18th time in 19 outings, kept from pulling away due to going 1-of-5 from the line in the fourth.
Trinity Wiseman had 14 points to lead Pittsburg, which finished 17-5.
