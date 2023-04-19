BASEBALL
DISTRICTS
CLASS A
AT GORE — Gore won the district championship with a 14-6 win over Webbers Falls, Wednesday. The Pirates were tied with the Warriors 6-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Gunner Dozier hit a solo home run to break the tie and give Gore the lead for good, 7-6. The Pirates added three more runs in the inning and closed out the game with four insurance runs in the sixth. Tyler Lane and Jackson Duke led Gore (19-7) as both finished with three hits. Duke had two RBIs and Lane had one. Ben Kirkpatrick was the winning pitcher as he surrendered six runs on eight hits over four innings with four strikeouts. Stryker Chappell was on the mound for Webbers Falls and lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing nine hits and ten runs while striking out four. Braydan Robinson threw one and one-third innings in relief. Webbers Falls scattered ten hits in the game. Robinson, Maddux Shelby, and Denver Morgan each managed two hits. Robinson had a homer in the fifth inning. The loss ends the season for the Warriors (11-14).
REGULAR SEASON
FORT GIBSON 6, SALLISAW 2 — Wyatt Pierce started and had a solid outing going five innings before giving way to Gannon Sherl in the bottom of the sixth to close the game out. The Tigers collected their 20th win on the season moving to 20-5 overall and finishing District 4A-8 play at 11-1. Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse, Pierce, and Sherl all finished 2-for-4 in leading the Tigers. Rouse and Sherl had one RBI apiece.
SLOW PITCH
DISTRICTS
CLASS 5A
AT EUFAULA — The No. 15 Lady Ironheads claimed the district title going 2-1 on the day as they defeated No. 18 Berryhill and split games with No. 12 Fort Gibson, both of whom seasons came to an end. Eufaula lost 5-1 to the Lady Tigers in game one as Shyanne Madewell went 2-for-3 for the Lady Ironheads. Maty Laney and Kiah Austin had two hits apiece for Fort Gibson who led 5-0 after three innings. Eufaula followed up with a 9-2 win over Berryhill. Gabbi Noriega and Kambri Williams led with two hits. The Lady Ironheads avenged the loss to Fort Gibson with a 6-4 win over the Lady Tigers. Gracie Williams had two hits for Fort Gibson (13-9) while Kate Pippenger had three hits for the Lady Ironheads (20-8).
CLASS 4A
AT OKTAHA — The No. 3 Lady Tigers took the district title Wednesday. Oktaha opened with a 12-0 shutout of Salina. Peyton Stewart and Gracie Harjo combined for the shutout as Stewart lasted three innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out one while Harjo threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the final strikeout. Hannah Focht led Oktaha by driving in six runs. Focht went 3-for-3 at the plate, all hits home runs. The Lady Tigers (22-5) followed up with back-to-back wins over Colcord, 13-2 and 7-0 respectively. Focht drove in four runs in the 13-2 win and Stewart registered the shutout in the final game.
CLASS 3A
AT HASKELL — The No. 7 Lady Haymakers won the district championship after going unscathed, Wednesday. Haskell (22-10) defeated Gore twice by the same exact score of 15-5 in both matchups and beat Ketchum 20-0, who had already lost to Gore earlier. Lynzi Kelley led Haskell on the day with a combined 7-of-9, nine RBI performance while Riley Westmoreland went 6-of-7 with seven RBIs. Raylin Morgan and Cheyanna Morgan both finished 5-of-8 with eight RBIs. Gore ends the year at 5-8.
CLASS 4A
CLASS 3A
