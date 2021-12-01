Men
OKLAHOMA 74, FLORIDA 67 — Tanner Groves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma over No. 14 Florida on Wednesday night at Norman.
Groves, a transfer from Eastern Washington, shot 8 of 11 and had eight rebounds.
Jalen Hill scored 18 points and Umoja Gibson added 15 for Oklahoma (7-1), which earned its biggest win yet under new coach Porter Moser. He picked up his 300th career coaching win after previous stops at Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 17 points and Colin Castleton added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Florida (6-1).
The Sooners led 9-0 before the Gators scored on a free throw nearly four minutes into the game. The Gators committed five turnovers before making a shot.
Florida chipped away throughout the half and took the lead for the first time on three free throws by Tyree Appleby just over a minute before the break. Oklahoma recovered and led 37-36 at halftime.
A 3-pointer by Groves pushed the lead to seven with just under 6 minutes remaining, and Hill followed with a thunderous right-handed jam that gave the Sooners a 65-56 lead and prompted a Florida timeout.
Florida rallied, and a 3-pointer by Appleby cut Oklahoma’s lead to 69-67 with about 2 minutes remaining. But Hill scored, was fouled and made the free throw to push the Sooners’ lead back to five, and Oklahoma remained in control from there.
WICHITA STATE 60, OSU 51 — Ricky Council IV scored 17 points, Morris Udeze added 13 points and Wichita State notched its hird straight win at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Wichita State also defeated OSU on its home floor in December of 2017 and 2019. Prior to that, the Shockers were a combined 2-17 in Stillwater. The Shockers are the third nonconference team to win three straight at GIA, joining Tulsa (1979, 81, 83, 85) and DePaul (1945, 49, 50).
Oklahoma State had a 48-45 lead after a 3-pointer from Avery Anderson III with 6:15 left. But that was the last made field goal for the Cowboys. Council scored four straight points to start Wichita State’s 8-0 game-closing run as OSU missed its final nine shots.
Anderson led Oklahoma State (6-2) with 17 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe grabbed 10 rebounds. Next up for the Cowboys is Sunday when Xavier comes for a visit.
CONNORS 79, OKLA. WESLEYAN 69 — Marquel Sutton had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Tillmon had 17 points, Xavier Glenn had 13 and Jahcoree Ealy 10 points as the Cowboys won on the road Wednesday afternoon.
The Cowboys (12-2), who led 42-27 at the half, owned a 39-30 edge in rebounds and shot 77 percent at the free-throw line, going 20-of-26. Wesleyan was 7-of-13 (54 percent).
—Staff, wire
