AUSTIN, Texas — DeYona Gaston scored 19 points and Texas routed No. 14 Oklahoma 78-58 as the Sooners went 1-for-17 shooting in the third quarter and missed 17 straight shots in the second half.
The Longhorns joined Oklahoma and No. 18 Iowa State on top of the league standings. Skylar Vann scored 13 points for Oklahoma, which shot 46 percent and had 24 turnovers.
It was the worst offensive game of the season for the Sooners, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Texas hit its first eight shots to jump to a 17-7 lead but the Sooners stormed back and got a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Kennedy Tucker to tie the game at 20 after one quarter.
Nevaeh Tot hit a 3-pointer and Taylor Robertson followed with a layup and the Sooners tied the game again at 33 but Gaston scored again and the Longhorns took a 40-36 lead at the half.
Oklahoma trailed 43-40 when Madi Williams made the Sooners’ only basket of the third quarter. When Liz Scott made the next OU bucket at 6:04 of the fourth quarter, Texas led 63-44.
OSU 82, Kansas St. 74
OSU (14-6, 4-4) led 25-14 after one quarter and 68-52 after three quarters in downing the Wildcats (13-8, 2-6) at Stillwater.
Terryn Milton and Naiomie Alnatas each had 17 points for the Cowgirls, with Taylen Collins adding 16 and Lio Garzon 11. Collins was just shy of a double-double with eight rebounds, while Milton and Alnatas had seven assists each.
Emporia St. 73, NSU 52
Ashton Hackler, Ashya Harris, and Jaylee Kindred paced the team with 10 points each, but an 11-0 run over three minutes after getting out to a 7-4 lead was enough to do in the visiting RiverHawks (5-13, 2-12 MIAA).
Tre’Zure Jobe and Faith Paramore led the Lady Hornets with 22 points as they snapped an eight-game skid to move to 10-10 and 5-9.
Men: Emporia 69, NSU 60
Minus its leading scorer in Christian Cook and with just three bench players, NSU’s lead ran out of fuel in the second half.
Rashad Perkins led the RiverHawks with 15 points. Dillon Bailey had 13 and Obi Agu 12. They led into the midway mark of the second half but went scoreless for nearly three minutes, and Emporia State closed the game on a 20-9 run. The RiverHawks (10-8, 7-7 MIAA) shot 4-for-14 in the final eight minutes.
Despite the limited squad size, the RiverHawks were out in front for over 27 minutes and took a 35-34 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Emporia State (16-4, 10-4) was led by Owen Long’s 34 points.
