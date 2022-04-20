OKLAHOMA 10, NORTH TEXAS 0 — Tiare Jennings homered twice, including a three-run  home run, in a 3-for-4, five-RBI day as the Sooners moved to 39-1 on Wednesday.

Alyssa Brito also had a three-run blast, and Jana Johns had a solo home run.

Jordy Bahl allowed one hit over five innings and Hope Trautwein worked a hitless sixth.

OKLAHOMA STATE 12, TULSA 1 —  Sydney Pennington’s three-run home run was the big and early blow as the Cowboys moved to 35-7.

Pennington was 2-for-4 with five RBIs. Katelynn Carwile had a two-run home run and Morgyn  Wynne had a solo home run.  Wynne was also 3-for-3. 

Morgan Day threw six innings and allowed just two hits.

—Staff

