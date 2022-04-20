OKLAHOMA 10, NORTH TEXAS 0 — Tiare Jennings homered twice, including a three-run home run, in a 3-for-4, five-RBI day as the Sooners moved to 39-1 on Wednesday.
Alyssa Brito also had a three-run blast, and Jana Johns had a solo home run.
Jordy Bahl allowed one hit over five innings and Hope Trautwein worked a hitless sixth.
OKLAHOMA STATE 12, TULSA 1 — Sydney Pennington’s three-run home run was the big and early blow as the Cowboys moved to 35-7.
Pennington was 2-for-4 with five RBIs. Katelynn Carwile had a two-run home run and Morgyn Wynne had a solo home run. Wynne was also 3-for-3.
Morgan Day threw six innings and allowed just two hits.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.