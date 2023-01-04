SEQUOYAH COUNTY TOURNAMENT:
GORE 55, SALLISAW CENTRAL 38 (B) — Gore (5-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season and made its way into the consolation final with a win on Wednesday. Jackson Duke had 11 of his 19 points in the first quarter in building a 19-11 lead. Noah Cooper had 9, Journey Shields 9, Keigan Reid 8 and Aidan Dickerson 7.
VIAN 47, GORE 41 (G) — Lindsey Pierce had 16 points for Gore (1-5), which fought back from a 20-6 first-quarter deficit to cut it to four at the half and stayed within range. Emily Dailey and Andi Summerlin had 7 each.
Schedule for Thursday
Warner Eagle Cherokee Classic: Boys, Eufaula vs Liberty, 2:30 p.m.; Okay vs Wilburton, 5:30 p.m.; Warner vs Morris, 8:30 p.m..; Girls, Eufaula vs Keys, 10 a.m..; Okay vs Spiro, 4 p.m.; Warner vs Liberty, 7 p.m.. Event Center
Arkansas River Shootout at Webbers Falls: Boys, Braggs vs. Whitesboro, 5:50 p.m.; Oaks vs. Webbers Falls, 8:30 p.m. Girls, Braggs vs. Webbers Falls, 7:10 p.m.
Winter Classic at Lincoln Christian: Boys, Fort Gibson vs Edison, 11:30 a.m.; Wagoner vs Stilwell, 2:30 pm; Girls, Fort Gibson vs Stilwell, 1 p.m., Wagoner vs Sequoyah Tahlequah, 4 p.m..
Armstrong Bank Sequoyah County Classic at Muldrow: Boys, Gore-Vian winner vs Muldrow-Central winner, 5:30 p.m.; Sallisaw-Stigler winner vs Roland-Gans winner, 8:30 p.m..; Girls, Gore-Roland winner vs Stigler-Vian winner, 4 p.m..; Central-Sallisaw winner vs Muldrow-Gans winner, 7 p.m.
Tushka AmeriState Invitational: Boys, Oktaha vs Tushka JV, 2:30 p.m..; Girls, Oktaha vs Valliant, 3:50 p.m..
The Mother Road Classic at Verdigris: Boys, Hilldale vs Tahlequah, 11:30 a.m.; Girls, Hilldale vs Verdigris, 7 p.m.
Putnam City Invitational: Girls, Muskogee vs Putnam West, 1 p.m. Boys, Muskogee vs. Putnam West, 2:30 p.m.
Chieftain Classic: Boys, Porum vs Schulter, 11:30 a.m.; Girls, Porum vs Wanette, 10 a.m..
Henryetta Tournament: Boys, Haskell vs Beggs, 4:40 p.m.; Girls, Haskell vs Poteau, 3:20 p.m..
Regent Prep Tournament: Boys, Porter vs Regent Prep, 4:30 p.m.; Girls, Porter vs Regent Prep, 6 p.m.
