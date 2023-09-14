Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON 13, SALLISAW 3 — Sallisaw took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Fort Gibson answered and thanks to five walks, went ahead 5-2 in the home half of the first. Kristian Cantrell and Kendal Thouvenel drove in a run each on top of an error and FTG made the score 8-3 in the bottom of the second. Kaiah Austin earned the win as she surrendered just four hits and two earned runs in four innings. Thouvenel, who finished with three RBIs, Austin, Miley Wafford and Cantrell all had one hit apiece to lead Fort Gibson (9-13, 5-5 District 4A-6). Wafford had two of the Lady Tigers' stolen bases. Rylea Mendenhall and Payton Russell were walked three times each as Fort Gibson registered 13 walks.
HASKELL 12, CANEY VALLEY 0 — A single by RayLin Morgan and a Caney Valley error gave Haskell a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Lady Haymakers (21-8) added five runs on six hits in the second, highlighted by a two-run triple by Saylor Brown to go up 7-0. Morgan got the win as she pitched a no-hitter and finished with two hits and three RBIs. Brown also ended with two hits and three RBIs while Layla Markou had two hits. Riley Westmoreland stole four bases.
WARNER 10, COLCORD 0 — Ava Peters was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Ella LaBounty earned the win for Warner (16-7) with 13 strikeouts and one walk. Most of the Lady Eagles' runs were scored via passed balls. Kaylen Park had a double, a walk and two stolen bases.
Thursday's schedule
BASEBALL
MURRAY STATE FESTIVAL: Oktaha vs. Calera, 1 p.m.
Braggs at Bokoshe (Resume game from Monday, plus additional game) 4 p.m.
Okay at Paden, 4 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Eufaula at Henryetta, 5 p.m.
Porter at Warner, 6:15 p.m.
Canadian at Gore, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Bixby, (2) 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
Checotah at Stigler, 4:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Porum, 4 p.m.
Okemah at Haskell, 4:30 p.m.
INOLA INVITATIONAL AT INOLA HS: Fort Gibson vs. Stilwell, 2:30 p.m.; vs. Cleveland, 4 p.m.
DURANT TOURNAMENT: Hilldale vs. McAlester, 6:30 p.m.
TAHLEQUAH FESTIVAL: Oktaha vs. Pryor, 11:40 a.m.; vs. Tahlequah, 3 p.m.
ADAIR FESTIVAL AT ADAIR HS: Wagoner vs. Chouteau, 2:30 p.m.; vs. Adair, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Wagoner at Inola, 6 p.m.
McAlester at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
