Golf
WAGONER, HILLDALE, FORT GIBSON 1-2-3 — Led by runner-up Michelle Vermillion, Wagoner took the team title at the Miami Invitational at Peoria Ridge Golf Course.
Wagoner shot 345 and edged Hilldale at 360. Fort Gibson shot 384 and took third.
Wagoner’s scores included Rylie Spaulding (84) in third, Brekka Watkins (91) in eighth and Philly Hall (92) in ninth.
Heading up the Lady Hornets was Addy Asmus (85), fourth in a scorecard playoff, Victoria Wiedel (89) seventh, Karlie Kirkhart (93) 10th in a tiebreaker with Adde Glass (93), and Shaleigh Eldridge (95).
Fort Gibson was led by Layne Ailshie (85), sixth in the tiebreaker, Katelyn Rigsby (98) and Lauren Davis (99).
Emily Yang of Catoosa shot 77 for medalist honors.
Baseball
WAGONER 5, HOLLAND HALL 3 — Cody Wheeler’s single, Boston Wybrant’s sacrifice bunt, Zane Cory’s single and a double by Brayden Skeen comprised a four-run fourth that erased a 2-0 deficit and the Bulldogs (13-6, 6-2 4A-7) split the series with Holland Hall after losing on Tuesday. Hayden Stevens struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings, scattering seven hits with two walks. Try Wood got the final out on a strikeout.
EUFAULA 19, CHECOTAH 2 — The Ironheads (12-4, 6-2 3A-7) walloped their McIntosh County rival in a district battle, finishing it with an eight-run sixth.
Luke Adcock was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Going for 2-for-3 were Hayden Robinson, Brett Pippenger and Jeremy Nelson, who led the team with four RBIs.
On the mound, Adcock allowed two hits over five innings, striking out nine. Checotah’s Brock Butler had both hits, including a triple that scored one. Draven Gragg worked an inning of hitless relief.
The Wildcats fell to 3-10 and 1-6.
