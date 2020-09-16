Prep fastpitch
OKTAHA 10-11, AFTON 0-1 — Kira Meaders held Afton to two hits in a five-inning run rule in the opener and Jocelynn Williams was 2-for-2 while driving in four runs. Ava Scott was 2-for-3. In capping the sweep, Scott was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Ryleigh Bacon was 2-for-3. In the circle, Meaders scattered six hits. The makeup doubleheader raised Oktaha to 11-4 overall, 7-2 in 2A-6.
Thursday
FASTPITCH
Muskogee at Inola Tournament vs. Verdigris, 10 a.m. and Collinsville, 3 p.m.
Porter at Locust Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Stroud at Warner (2), 5 p.m.
Stuart vs. Porum, 4 p.m., Stuart at Webbers Falls, 5 p.m., Porum at Webbers Falls, 6 p.m.
Hilldale at Durant Tournament
Eufaula at Henryetta (2), 4:30 p.m.
Gore at Keys, 4:30 p.m.
Stilwell vs. Checotah, 3:30 p.m.
Red Oak vs. Checotah, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Okay at Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.
