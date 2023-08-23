Enid at No. 1 Muskogee

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Muskogee 28, Enid 26 (2022).

Series record: Muskogee leads, 4-3.

Muskogee’s first AP number one ranking since final week of the 2016 season.

Fort Gibson at Oologah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Oologah 26, Fort Gibson 14 (2022).

Series record: Oologah leads, 4-1.

Oologah has won the last three meetings. Four of the five previous meetings have come in the playoffs.

Wilburton at No. 8 Gore

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Gore 60, Wilburton 0 (2022).

Series record: Gore leads, 1-0.

Brandon Ellis returns as head coach. Ellis was 30-14 at Gore from 2007-2010.

East Central at Checotah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Checotah 42, East Central 9 (2022).

Series record: Checotah leads, 1-0.

Checotah has won 10 of its last 11 season openers.

Keota at Webbers Falls

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Keota 42, Webbers Falls 14 (2022).

Series record: Keota leads, 11-7.

Keota has won the last four meetings.

— Tommy Cobb

