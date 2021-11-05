Area playoff games
All next Friday
Hilldale at Wagoner
Fort Gibson at Grove
Checotah at Holland Hall
Pocola at Eufaula
Wewoka at Gore
Stroud at Warner
Porter at Mounds
Bluejacket at Midway
age 84, retired U.S. Army veteran and long time resident of Muskogee, OK, passed away, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in his home with family at bedside. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
retired welder, of Checotah, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at the age of 95. No local services are planned at this time. You may offer online condolences to Ralph's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
age 91, retired U.S. Army veteran, transitioned, Sunday, October 31, 2021. Service, Monday, November 8th,12 Noon, Oasis Community Church, Muskogee. Visitation, Sunday, November 7th, Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 4P.M. until 6P.M. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.