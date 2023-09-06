No. 1 Carl Albert at No.1 Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Muskogee 2-0, Carl Albert 2-0.
Last week: Muskogee 57, Putnam City 0; Carl Albert 40, Midwest City 13.
Last meeting: Muskogee 35, Carl Albert 28 (2022).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 1-0.
First time Muskogee takes on a top-ranked opponent while also being ranked number one. Muskogee is tops in Class 6A-II while Carl Albert is number one in Class 5A.
Hilldale at Tulsa Hale
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Hudl TV
Records: Hale 0-1, Hilldale 1-0.
Last week: East Central 38, Hale 17; Hilldale 21, Edison 0.
Last meeting: Hilldale 61, Hale 7 (2022).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 3-0.
Hilldale has won all three meetings by a combined score of 138-19.
No. 1 Wagoner at Tahlequah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagoner.tv
Records: Tahlequah 0-1, Wagoner 0-1.
Last week: Sapulpa 41, Tahlequah 38; Wagoner 24, Coweta 7.
Last meeting: Wagoner 43, Tahlequah 3 (2022).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 28-21-4.
Series was non-stop between 1924-58. Only five games have been played since 1979. Wagoner has won the last three meetings.
Haskell at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 1-1, Haskell 1-0.
Last week: Sequoyah Claremore 49, Checotah 27; Haskell 20, Caney Valley 12.
Last meeting: Checotah 39, Haskell 29 (2022).
Series record: Checotah leads, 23-15-2.
Checotah has won the last four meetings. Haskell’s last win in the series was in 1978 (24-8).
Warner at Central Sallisaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Central 1-0, Warner 1-0.
Last week: Central 30, Heavener 23; Warner 61, Savanna 8.
Last meeting: Warner 28, Central 7 (2022).
Series record: Central leads, 11-4.
Warner has won the last three meetings. Last week’s 61 points were the most ever for a Warner team in a season opener.
Sequoyah at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 0-1, Sequoyah 0-1.
Last week: Vian 35, Eufaula 27; Muldrow 38, Sequoyah 14.
Last meeting: Eufaula 49, Sequoyah 14 (2022).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 8-3-1.
Eufaula has won the last five meetings. Home opener for the Ironheads who are 16-4 in their last 20 home games.
Mounds at No. 10 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gore 2-0, Mounds 1-0.
Last week: Gore 30, Keys 7; Mounds 28, Porter 22.
Last meeting: Gore 55, Mounds 21 (2022).
Series record: Gore leads, 8-7.
Gore has been ranked in the AP top ten for 45 consecutive weeks.
Hulbert at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 0-1, Hulbert 0-1.
Last week: Mounds 28, Porter 22; Hulbert did not play.
Last meeting: Porter 27, Hulbert 0 (2022).
Series record: Porter leads, 17-15.
Porter has won the last three meetings. Hulbert has lost 27 straight games.
Bowlegs at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 0-2, Bowlegs 0-1.
Last week: Arkoma 56, Midway 30; Bowlegs did not play.
Last meeting: Midway 72, Bowlegs 26 (2022).
Series record: Midway leads, 12-1.
Midway has won the last 11 meetings by an average score of 57-4. Midway is 0-2 for the first time since 2016.
Porum at Oaks
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Oaks 1-0, Porum 1-0.
Last week: Oaks did not play; Porum 45, South Coffeyville 0.
Last meeting: Oaks 46, Porum 16 (2001).
Series record: Oaks leads, 3-0.
Porum’s last 2-0 start was in 2016.
Webbers Falls at Arkoma (Thursday)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Arkoma 1-0, Webbers Falls 2-0.
Last week: Arkoma 56, Midway 30; Webbers Falls 56, Wesleyan Christian 27.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 54, Arkoma 8 (2022).
Series record: Tied, 13-13.
Arkoma has won five of the last six meetings. Webbers Falls is 2-0 for the third time in the last four years.
— Tommy Cobb
