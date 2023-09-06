No. 1 Carl Albert at No.1 Muskogee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM

Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org

Records: Muskogee 2-0, Carl Albert 2-0.

Last week: Muskogee 57, Putnam City 0; Carl Albert 40, Midwest City 13.

Last meeting: Muskogee 35, Carl Albert 28 (2022).

Series record: Muskogee leads, 1-0.

First time Muskogee takes on a top-ranked opponent while also being ranked number one. Muskogee is tops in Class 6A-II while Carl Albert is number one in Class 5A.

Hilldale at Tulsa Hale

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Hudl TV

Records: Hale 0-1, Hilldale 1-0.

Last week: East Central 38, Hale 17; Hilldale 21, Edison 0.

Last meeting: Hilldale 61, Hale 7 (2022).

Series record: Hilldale leads, 3-0.

Hilldale has won all three meetings by a combined score of 138-19.

No. 1 Wagoner at Tahlequah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Wagoner.tv

Records: Tahlequah 0-1, Wagoner 0-1.

Last week: Sapulpa 41, Tahlequah 38; Wagoner 24, Coweta 7.

Last meeting: Wagoner 43, Tahlequah 3 (2022).

Series record: Wagoner leads, 28-21-4.

Series was non-stop between 1924-58. Only five games have been played since 1979. Wagoner has won the last three meetings.

Haskell at Checotah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Checotah 1-1, Haskell 1-0.

Last week: Sequoyah Claremore 49, Checotah 27; Haskell 20, Caney Valley 12.

Last meeting: Checotah 39, Haskell 29 (2022).

Series record: Checotah leads, 23-15-2.

Checotah has won the last four meetings. Haskell’s last win in the series was in 1978 (24-8).

Warner at Central Sallisaw

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Central 1-0, Warner 1-0.

Last week: Central 30, Heavener 23; Warner 61, Savanna 8.

Last meeting: Warner 28, Central 7 (2022).

Series record: Central leads, 11-4.

Warner has won the last three meetings. Last week’s 61 points were the most ever for a Warner team in a season opener.

Sequoyah at Eufaula

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Eufaula 0-1, Sequoyah 0-1.

Last week: Vian 35, Eufaula 27; Muldrow 38, Sequoyah 14.

Last meeting: Eufaula 49, Sequoyah 14 (2022).

Series record: Eufaula leads, 8-3-1.

Eufaula has won the last five meetings. Home opener for the Ironheads who are 16-4 in their last 20 home games.

Mounds at No. 10 Gore

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Gore 2-0, Mounds 1-0.

Last week: Gore 30, Keys 7; Mounds 28, Porter 22.

Last meeting: Gore 55, Mounds 21 (2022).

Series record: Gore leads, 8-7.

Gore has been ranked in the AP top ten for 45 consecutive weeks.

Hulbert at Porter

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Porter 0-1, Hulbert 0-1.

Last week: Mounds 28, Porter 22; Hulbert did not play.

Last meeting: Porter 27, Hulbert 0 (2022).

Series record: Porter leads, 17-15.

Porter has won the last three meetings. Hulbert has lost 27 straight games.

Bowlegs at Midway

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Midway 0-2, Bowlegs 0-1.

Last week: Arkoma 56, Midway 30; Bowlegs did not play.

Last meeting: Midway 72, Bowlegs 26 (2022).

Series record: Midway leads, 12-1.

Midway has won the last 11 meetings by an average score of 57-4. Midway is 0-2 for the first time since 2016.

Porum at Oaks

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: NFHS Network

Records: Oaks 1-0, Porum 1-0.

Last week: Oaks did not play; Porum 45, South Coffeyville 0.

Last meeting: Oaks 46, Porum 16 (2001).

Series record: Oaks leads, 3-0.

Porum’s last 2-0 start was in 2016.

Webbers Falls at Arkoma (Thursday)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Arkoma 1-0, Webbers Falls 2-0.

Last week: Arkoma 56, Midway 30; Webbers Falls 56, Wesleyan Christian 27.

Last meeting: Webbers Falls 54, Arkoma 8 (2022).

Series record: Tied, 13-13.

Arkoma has won five of the last six meetings. Webbers Falls is 2-0 for the third time in the last four years.

— Tommy Cobb

