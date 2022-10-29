 Afton 44, Fairland 15

Apache 50, Empire 0

Ardmore 35, Altus 10

Atoka 42, Tishomingo 20

Barnsdall 50, Drumright 22

Beggs 28, Morris 20

Bethany 21, Blanchard 12

Bishop Kelley 47, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 14

Bixby 64, Moore 7

Booker T. Washington 41, Sand Springs 14

Broken Bow 46, Stilwell 22

Caddo 56, Webbers Falls 8

Cascia Hall 62, Inola 20

Cashion 19, Hinton 4

Central Sallisaw 24, Panama 22

Chandler 48, Star Spencer 0

Cherokee 54, Pond Creek-Hunter 44

Choctaw 37, Putnam City 6

Chouteau-Mazie 24, Morrison 21

Christian Heritage Academy 49, Casady 21

Claremore 14, Tulsa Rogers 7

Clinton 35, Cache 7

Colcord 57, Hulbert 0

Commerce 55, Ketchum 24

Coweta 18, Del City 17, OT

Crossings Christian School 41, Meeker 19

Cushing 70, Oologah 21

Cyril 42, Wilson 26

Davis 54, Coalgate 0

De er Creek 54, Capitol Hill 0

Dewar 15, Midway 0

Dibble 38, Wayne 8

Durant 40, Memorial 7

Dustin 15, Fox 0

El Reno 29, Duncan 7

Elk City 33, Woodward 21

Enid 45, Southmoore 13

Eufaula 21, Hugo 0

Fairview 47, Burns Flat-Dill City 6

Fort Gibson 41, Sallisaw 23

Frederick 21, Lindsay 20

Gans 50, Foyil 20

Glenpool 48, Tulsa East Central 13

Gore 51, Haskell 0

Grove 72, Pryor 7

Guthrie 37, Eisenhower 0

Harrah 47, OKC Classen Adv. 0

Hartshorne 37, Allen 13

Henryetta 52, Roland 20

Heritage Hall 41, Sulphur 6

Hilldale 31, Madill 0

Holdenville 49, Marietta 12

Holland Hall 28, Bristow 3

Hominy 33, Woodland 20

Hooker 43, Merritt 0

Idabel 43, Wilburton 14

Jay 30, Central 21

Jenks 35, Broken Arrow 34, OT

Keota 52, Arkoma 6

Kiefer 44, Westville 16

Kingston 42, Lexington 6

Konawa 50, Savanna 8

Lavern e 62, Turpin 40

Liberty 42, Mounds 35

Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 20, OKC Patriots 0

Lincoln Christian 49, Muldrow 7

Locust Grove 12, Seminole 8

Lone Grove 13, Dickson 7

Luther 29, Bethel 14

Mangum 21, Carnegie 12

Marlow 40, Plainview 7

Maud 58, Sasakwa 0

Maysville 52, Bowlegs 6

McGuinness 34, Piedmont 17

McLain/TSST 20, Skiatook 13

Metro Christian 45, Anadarko 6

Miami 35, Cleveland 7

Midwest City 61, Noble 39

Millwood 58, Hennessey 22

Minco 42, Crescent 32

Mooreland 56, Thomas Fay Custer 18

Mountain View-Gotebo 58, Geary 24

Muskogee 61, Bartlesville 28

Mustang 56, Edmond North 17

Newkirk 56, Blackwell 7

Norman 48, Yukon 28

Norman North 52, Westmoore 28

Okemah 44, Keys (Park Hill) 12

Oklahoma Bible 51, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Oklahoma Christian School 20, Alva 14

Owasso 13, Edmond Santa Fe 7

Pauls Valley 51, Do uglass 14

Pawhuska 46, Adair 18

Perkins-Tryon 34, McLoud 0

Pocola 56, Porter Consolidated 13

Ponca City 44, OKC Northwest 8

Poteau 27, Ada 0

Purcell 48, Little Axe 6

Quapaw 46, Wyandotte 7

Quinton 52, Porum 6

Regent Prep 51, Olive 0

Ringling 51, Elmore City 0

Ringwood 76, Garber 32

Salina 44, Nowata 0

Sapulpa 28, McAlester 27

Seiling 56, Covington-Douglas 8

Sequoyah-Claremore 22, Vinita 21

Snyder 62, Cordell 0

Southwest Christian 50, Cross Christian Academy 0

Southwest Covenant 52, Waukomis 14

Sperry 29, Okmulgee 0

Spiro 43, Heavener 20

Stigler 21, Berryhill 0

Stillwater 55, Tahlequah 0

Stratford 31, Rush Springs 6

Stroud 2, Wewoka 0

Summit Christian 33, Depew 18

Tecumseh 39, Bridge Creek 14

Texhoma 44, Sayre 20

Thackerville 56, Paoli 6

Timberlake 46, Sharon-Mutual 0

Tipton 40, Corn Bible Academy 6< /P>

Tonkawa 48, Chelsea 14

Tuttle 27, Newcastle 20

Tyrone 54, Boise City 8

Union 52, Edmond Memorial 21

Valliant 22, Antlers 8

Verdigris 74, Dewey 6

Vian 40, Prague 19

Victory Christian 50, Kansas 6

Wagoner 63, Catoosa 6

Walters 45, Hobart 14

Warner 35, Sequoyah Tahlequah 14

Washington 55, Comanche 6

Waurika 53, Alex 0

Waynoka 54, Deer Creek-Lamont 8

Weatherford 35, John Marshall 12

Welch 38, Cave Springs 0

Weleetka 15, Strother 0

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 62, Watts 6

Wetumka 46, Davenport 22

Wynnewood 57, Healdton 0

Yale 50, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 0

