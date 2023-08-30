(Rankings are the Associated Press’ preseason rankings)
No. 1 Muskogee at Putnam CityKickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Putnam City 0-1, Muskogee 1-0.
Last week: McGuinness 35, Putnam City 20; Muskogee 49, Enid 27.
Last meeting: Muskogee 47, Putnam City 3 (2022).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 3-1.
Muskogee scored more points in a season opener last week since a 49-28 win over McAlester to open the 2003 season.
Edison at HilldaleKickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: HudlTV
Records: Hilldale 0-0, Edison 0-0.
Last week: Neither team played.
Last meeting: Hilldale 44, Edison 6 (2022).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 1-0.
Hilldale has won eight straight home games. Hornet teams have won 14 consecutive season openers.
Berryhill at Fort GibsonKickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Berryhill 0-0, Fort Gibson 0-1.
Last week: Berryhill did not play; Oologah 56, Fort Gibson 20.
Last meeting: Berryhill 48, Fort Gibson 13 (2022).
Series record: Berryhill leads, 4-0.
The 56 points given up last week were the most for a Fort Gibson team since a 136-0 loss to Morris in 1924.
No. 1 Wagoner at No. 6 CowetaKickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Coweta 0-1, Wagoner 0-0.
Last week: Coweta 38, Carl Albert 10; Wagoner did not play.
Last meeting: Coweta 9, Wagoner 7 (2022).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 38-27-1.
Wagoner has won eight of the last ten meetings. Wagoner starts its 18th straight season ranked in the AP top ten. Wagoner won the first 11 meetings between 1922-1938. A 6-6 tie in 1956 broke the streak.
No. 9 Sequoyah-Claremore at ChecotahKickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Sequoyah-Claremore 1-0; Checotah 1-0.
Last week: Sequoyah-Claremore 33, Inola 7; Checotah 43, East Central 14.
Last meeting: Sequoyah-Claremore 63, Checotah 18 (2022).
Series record: Sequoyah-Claremore leads, 1-0.
Notes: Last week’s 43 points were the most in a season opener for a Wildcat team since a 62-7 win over Santa Fe South in 2005.
Eufaula at No. 8 VianKickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Vian 0-1, Eufaula 0-0.
Last week: Washington 55, Vian 13; Eufaula did not play.
Last meeting: Vian 40, Eufaula 26.
Series record: Vian leads, 19-17-1.
Vian has won the last 12 meetings. Eufaula’s last win came in 2008 (23-14).
Savanna at WarnerKickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 0-0, Savanna 0-0.
Last week: Neither team played.
Last meeting: Warner 49, Savanna 0 (2022).
Series record: Savanna leads, 13-8.
Warner has won the last three meetings by a combined score of 140-0.
No. 8 Gore at KeysKickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Keys 0-0, Gore 1-0.
Last week: Keys did not play; Gore 28, Wilburton 0.
Last meeting: Gore 47, Keys 0 (2022).
Series record: Keys leads, 4-1.
Gore has won 35 straight regular season games. Keys has lost 12 straight overall.
Haskell at Caney ValleyKickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Caney Valley 0-1, Haskell 0-0.
Last week: Pawhuska 82, Caney Valley 0; Haskell did not play.
Last meeting: Haskell 36, Caney Valley 23 (2022).
Series record: Haskell leads, 7-0.
Haskell has outscored Caney Valley 167-67 over the last three meetings.
Porter at MoundsKickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Mounds 0-0, Porter 0-0.
Last week: Neither team played.
Last meeting: Mounds 36, Porter 27 (2022).
Series record: Mounds leads, 19-8.
Mounds has won four of the last five meetings. Porter has lost six straight season openers.
Arkoma at MidwayKickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 0-1, Arkoma 0-0.
Last week: Cave Springs 56, Midway 8; Arkoma did not play.
Last meeting: Arkoma 44, Midway 28 (2022).
Series record: Arkoma leads, 8-7.
Midway lost is first season opener since a 56-50 loss to South Coffeyville in 2016.
South Coffeyville at Porum (Thursday)Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 0-0, South Coffeyville 0-1.
Last week: Porum did not play; Welch 50, South Coffeyville 0.
Last meeting: Porum 58, South Coffeyville 12 (2022).
Series record: Porum leads, 6-0.
Porum has opened the last seven seasons with a win and averaged 44 points.
Webbers Falls at Wesleyan ChristianKickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wesleyan Christian 0-0, Webbers Falls 1-0.
Last week: Wesleyan Christian did not play; Webbers Falls 42, Keota 28.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 78, Wesleyan Christian 55 (2022).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 3-0.
The 42 points scored last week were the most for a Warrior team in a season opener since a 44-12 win over Porum in 2015.
— Tommy Cobb
