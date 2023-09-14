No. 7 Claremore at No. 10 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Hudl TV
Records: Hilldale 2-0, Claremore 2-0.
Last week: Hilldale 48, Hale 6; Claremore 62, Oologah 41.
Last meeting: Claremore 27, Hilldale 10 (2022).
Series record: Claremore leads, 1-0.
Third straight Class 5A opponent for the Hornets. Hornet teams are 12-2 in non-district regular season games under head coach David Blevins.
Fort Gibson at Glenpool
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Glenpool 1-1, Fort Gibson 1-1.
Last week: Sperry 41, Glenpool 24; Fort Gibson did not play.
Last meeting: Glenpool 48, Fort Gibson 20 (2022).
Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 2-1.
Fort Gibson has lost eight straight road games.
No. 9 Grove at No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Wagoner 2-0, Grove 2-0.
Last week: Wagoner 34, Tahlequah 13; Grove 48, Jay 46.
Last meeting: Grove 28, Wagoner 20 (2022).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 32-14-1.
Wagoner has won 11 of the last 12 meetings. Home opener for the Bulldogs. Wagoner has been ranked in the AP top ten for 95 consecutive weeks.
Eufaula at Checotah
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m
Webcast: BravadoTV.
Records: Checotah 2-1, Eufaula 1-1.
Last week: Checotah 59, Haskell 14; Eufaula 63, Sequoyah 7.
Last meeting: Eufaula 45, Checotah 7 (2022).
Series record: Checotah leads, 54-53-1.
Eufaula has won the last four meetings. Oklahoma’s longest uninterrupted rivalry – since 1922.
Chouteau at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 1-1, Chouteau 0-2.
Last week: Central Sallisaw 14, Warner 0; Salina 50, Chouteau 22.
Last meeting: Warner 33, Chouteau 14 (2022).
Series record: Warner leads, 15-5.
Warner has won the last four meetings.
Morris at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 1-1, Morris 1-1.
Last week: Checotah 59, Haskell 14; Henryetta 20, Morris 8.
Last meeting: Morris 30, Haskell 0 (2022).
Series record: Haskell leads, 40-21.
Haskell has won 10 of the last 11 meetings. Five of the last seven meetings have been decided by one score.
Porter at Wyandotte
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wyandotte 2-0, Porter 1-1.
Last week: Wyandotte 49, Caney Valley 0; Porter 43, Hulbert 6.
Last meeting: Porter 41, Wyandotte 0 (2022).
Series record: Porter leads, 1-0.
Last week’s 37-point win was the biggest for a Pirate team since last year’s shutout of Wyandotte.
Porum at Keota
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Keota 0-2, Porum 2-0.
Last week: Quinton 42, Keota 20; Porum 22, Oaks 16.
Last meeting: Keota 52, Porum 0 (2022).
Series record: Keota leads, 22-4.
Keota has won the last ten meetings by an average score of 48-7. Porum’s last win was in 2008 (35-6). Porum is 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
Oaks at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 3-0, Oaks 1-1.
Last week: Webbers Falls 60, Arkoma 14; Porum 22, Oaks 16.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 46, Oaks 16 (2022).
Series record: Tied, 7-7.
Webbers Falls has won the last three meetings. The Warriors are averaging nearly 53 points a game.
Midway at Gans
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gans 0-3, Midway 0-3.
Last week: Maud 76, Gans 38; Bowlegs 54, Midway 0.
Last meeting: Midway 56, Gans 8 (2022).
Series record: Midway leads, 7-6.
Midway has won the last four meetings. Midway is 0-3 for the first time since 2016.
Bye week: Muskogee, Gore
— Tommy Cobb
