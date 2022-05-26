Racing fans will have their plate full this weekend with two events at two locations locally.
Okie Raceway Park, located at the old air strip at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex adjacent to the old hangar, will have May-Hem in Muskogee beginning at 1 p.m.. It’s a day-long series of street racing of various divisions — Big Tire, True Street, Daily Driver and Tailgate, among others.
Jeff Lee, promoter, talked about some of the changes for this event.
“The new daily driver is just that, an actual daily driver,” said Lee. “Then we added a Run What You Brung class, which is totally open to any vehicle other than motorcycles and quads.”
He went on to describe the June 11 event, a Test and Tune Play Day.
“Our June event will be a TNT / Grudge race with a Run What You Brung motorcycle class,” he said. “We are steadily trying different things to see what works, and what the racers and spectators want as well.”
This is the fifth event since August 2020 at the facility.
Run What you Brung is $500 buy-in, Big Tire, $250, Small Tire, $200. True Street, $150; Daily Driver Pro, $100, Daily Driver, $100; Tailgate, $150.
An 80/20 payout will go to all divisions.
Gates open at 10 a.m. Admission is $10 with kids 12-under free.
At Thunderbird Speedway on Sunday, the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Car Series makes its first trip to Thunderbird in 22 years and will be joined by USRA B-Modifieds, Factory Stocks and Pure Stocks. ASCS’s Sooner Region series has made stops, but not the national traveling series sponsored by Lucas Oil.
Gates open at 5 p.m. ASCS qualifying begins at 7 p.m., and races begin at 7:30 p.m.
Wayne Johnson won the last time Lucas Oil was there in 2000. He’s set to return and currently leads the national points standings. Among the others is Sam Hafertepe, a five-time champion from 2016-20.
A $3,000 prize awaits the sprint car winner. B-Mods and Factory Stocks winners will get $500 and Pure Stocks are $300.
Tickets are $20 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free and pit passes are $40. Pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.
