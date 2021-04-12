Felts places
Muskogee junior Bobby Felts was third at 160-pounds in junior freestyle division at the Catoosa Freestyle/Greco wrestling meet. It was the second off-season freestyle-greco meet this spring and Felts’ first.
Felts was the closest Rougher to qualifying for OSSSA state earlier this year, missing by one match.
New at OU
Jennie Baranczyk replaces Sherri Coale, who retired last month after 25 years of leading the program. The announcement was made Saturday.
Baranczyk coached Drake the past nine seasons. She had a 192-96 overall record and led the Bulldogs to NCAA tournament berths in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The two-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year had a .667 winning percentage, fifth best in league history.
“Her track record of overseeing creative and effective offenses, and producing high win totals, conference championships and postseason appearances during her time at Drake certainly appealed to our search committee as it evaluated the very competitive candidate pool,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “But her mastery of the head coaching role extends far beyond the court, and it’s clear that her personal and professional values align with ours.”
From Baranczyk: ”My coaching philosophy is based upon the most powerful human emotion to me and that is love. The players who put on this jersey must love the game, love to compete and love OU.”
Oktaha wins tourney
Tyler Allen’s two-out single to center broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth and Oktaha went on to win the Coal Mining Classic, 4-1 over Hartshorne.
Brody Surmont capped a 3-for-3 day when he followed Allen with an RBI double to center to make it 3-1. Mason Ledford’s single to right in the seventh plated Gabe Hamilton to finish the scoring.
James Wilson was 2-for-4.
Allen’s four innings of relief work gave him the win. He pitched four innings, allowing three hits and struck out three. He came in after Hunter Dearman worked three innings, giving up one hit and striking out two.
Commented
