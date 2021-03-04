Chad Weiberg will replace Mike Holder as Oklahoma State athletic director, according to an announcement Thursday by the university.
The change will be presented Friday at the OSU/A&M Board of Regents meeting.
Holder, who has been athletic director for 16 years, will continue to support the athletic department as a special advisor, continue to raise funds and work on facility development. The change will become effective July 1.
"We are in awe of the massive upgrade in athletic facilities under Mike's leadership. I am personally appreciative of his adherence to honest principles in the performance of his duties leading our athletic department," OSU president Burns Hargis said in a statement released by the university. “Serving with Mike to elevate and advance our alma mater has been a great privilege for me. Mike loves OSU. He has dedicated his career to building a championship golf program and athletic department centered around helping athletes succeed in their sports, in the classroom and, most importantly, in life. As a result, I will recommend his appointment as athletic director emeritus."
Weiberg has served at OSU since 2017 as deputy director and chief operating officer. He is signing a four-year contract at $750,000 annually.
"I am confident Chad will build on the excellence our athletic programs have enjoyed under Mike Holder. The future is bright for Oklahoma State's athletics, and I am excited and look forward to cheering our men and women's teams in the coming years," Hargis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.