It’s an odd arrangement, even in a state where more often than not, a new head coach has to take on the staff of assistants that is already in place — adding none of “his” people.
For Ryan Nolan, that staff in his first year as head football coach at Fort Gibson includes his immediate boss.
On the field, Chuck London coaches tight ends and offensive and also helps with the defensive line. Off the field, he’s athletic director and assistant principal.
Not that he loses the other tags anytime. He just chooses to draw a line between territories.
“It was brought up during the interview,” London said of the arrangement. “We were clear there were no changes that were going to be made on the staff and Ryan was fine with it.”
There wasn’t really any choice if Nolan, who was in several roles as a Class 6A assistant coach over the last several years, was wanting to take over the program.
He accepted it, and so far, so good.
“Any other place it might be a bad situation, but Coach London does a good job of wearing different hats and not taking my hierarchy, I guess you can say, out from underneath me,” Nolan said. “He’ll get mad if I happen to introduce him as the AD to people. He’ll quickly tell me he’s my assistant offensive line and tight ends coach.
“He’s such a good man who truly cares about Fort Gibson and how he treats the program. We do a great job together respecting each other’s roles and I think we have the same morals and values. To me it’s a testament to him being in the situation he’s in and having that humbleness and lack of ego to function there.”
London isn’t new to this arrangement. He came in last year on Greg Whiteley’s staff. Whiteley resigned this past spring, and London insists the timing of that had nothing to do with the change or a process of evaluation.
But yet as athletic director, he has to evaluate the coaches.
“That’s a good question about last year but it had nothing to do with Greg’s departure,” London said. “Right or wrong, I feel like I’m a coach first and an AD second and I understand my job as AD.
“When I go back to the office, I change hats. But I’m not out there to spy on anybody or evaluate anybody. I’m out there because I love football.”
London’s coaching career as a head coach has been in basketball, having retired two seasons ago as the Lady Tigers’ main man. But he comes from a football background. He played offensive guard and outside linebacker for the late Bruce Hendrickson at Okeene, who only until recently held the state record for most career wins.
Additionally, London’s son, Jordan, was a standout quarterback and receiver at Fort Gibson as part of a three-sport all-state career, and is in his third season on the football staff.
“So I guess I get a close-up view of what’s going on, but I think that’s a good thing,” London said. “Yes, I am an AD and I don’t think anyone on that staff feels threatened because of my position. If there’s a situation I have to deal with on the administrative level, I deal with it.
“But I think we’re all professionals, we all understand our roles and I appreciate this whole staff. We’ve had these discussions before and I think they all feel comfortable with me out there.”
Nolan has already tapped London’s knowledge and refers to him alongside three others he calls his mentors — his high school coach, Vian’s Gary Willis, who was then at Keys, Steve Neal, defensive coordinator at Edmond Deer Creek, and Keith Riggs, who Ryan served under last year in Jenks’ run to the Class 6AI championship.
“I know leading a program, all the decisions I’ve had to make, Chuck has made them at some point,” Nolan said. “I’ve been open to input. I know we’ve planned to do, say, certain workouts and he might say, ‘coach, do what you want, if you add this it might be more fun.’ Another deal had to do with our team dinners each week. In all the times I’ve been a part of those, the meals have been brought to school, but he suggested maybe we take them to the restaurant itself a few times.
“He’s been around the culture here and to me, knows things to help make us a better family.”
But London makes it clear he’s not out to drive his own car.
“He’s not young age-wise, 30-31, but he’s a young head coach and I think guys like myself, Scott Bethel (defensive coordinator) and Sammy Johnson (wrestling) have been in that spot in different sports and we can throw out ideas from past experience,” London said.
“He didn’t have a situation where he could bring in his own peoplewho he’s built that relationship and trust with, so these are his relationships. We may throw out ideas, but ultimately, he makes that decision on what he thinks is best for him and this program. That’s what he was hired for and everybody respects that.”
One thing Nolan has yet to do that each of the others mentioned haven’t is be head coach a season opener. He’ll do that Friday against Oologah in what is also the home debut for the Tigers. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“It’s different than being an assistant in that my focus is on every aspect, but I’m blessed in that Scott is a defensive coordinator who has been a head coach and is handling that side of the football, and then I’ve got Jordan and Sammy on special teams and while I may make the calls on whether we punt, they’re in tune with who is coming on and off the field and they’re great about making adjustments there.
“Chuck hasn’t been a head coach in football but he has a great sense of situational strategy like what we’ve got in terms of time outs, how much we have on the play clock and what we can get to. I came in to take charge of implementing my own offensive system.”
It will all be on display Friday night.
“All of it blends together well. It’s a great situation to have as a staff.,” Nolan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.