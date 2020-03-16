Spring break started, and for some with unfinished basketball business, so did practice.
Sequoyah had it, Eufaula tried.
Fort Gibson wasn’t planning one until Tuesday.
But with the actions Monday of both the Oklahoma State Board of Education and later in the day the Cherokee Nation to authorize the closure of schools due to COVID-19, the window is getting narrower to finish that business — or spring sports.
Schools will be closed through April 6. That also means no extra-curricular activities, including practice.
For Eufaula, it was another close call. The Lady Ironheads were the first area squad scheduled to begin the state basketball tournament Thursday and were five minutes from the Oklahoma City fairgrounds’ Jim Norick Arena when news of the indefinite postponement of the tournament broke.
“We showed up and shot for 20 minutes and then our coach found out the news,” said Eufaula senior Journi James.
That was it.
Which was not quite the hit the girls took Thursday.
“We were heartbroken,” James said. “We’ve prayed several times about everything to do with what’s going on. Now we just don’t know. We want to be hopeful.”
The squeeze, though, goes further, into spring sports.
Zoey Whiteley at Fort Gibson plays basketball and in the spring, both track and soccer.
“Normally we’re off to soccer practice on spring break because we’re done with basketball,” the senior said. “This week I think we were to practice in both and when we came back to school we’d just go back to basketball if we know something by then.”
And now, going back to school isn’t until April 6.
“I don’t know whether to be sad or mad, we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Whiteley said. “I definitely think the OSSAA is going to try and let us.
“This is why everyone plays, is for these big games. We’ve worked literally our whole lives for these opportunities and especially this year to get this chance. I’m still being hopeful. Everyone’s been just talking about everything canceling and I feel for all of them, all these other states, the NCAA, it’s a weird thing.”
Whiteley will go to Rogers State next year on a baskeball scholarship. Sequoyah’s Lexy Keys will do the same at Texas-Arlington.
“I was going to play slowpitch this spring, but if they drag it out and there’s still basketball to finish, I’ll just have to see,” Keys said. “I know I’ve got basketball ahead of me but this has been a huge chapter of my life and we as a team felt we had unfinished business after losing (in the semifinals) last year. You try to keep positive thoughts but you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
While it was just one practice, another senior, Sequoyah’s C.J. Soap, said the tone on Monday was definitely different.
“It wasn’t too hard,” he said. “It was pretty much to keep our first-round opponent fresh in our minds.”
Now, that will grow stale with everything on hold at school.
“We want everybody to be safe,” Sequoyah boys coach Jay Herrin said after practice. “The tough thing is how do you prepare for something that may not come? But everybody’s in the same boat.”
