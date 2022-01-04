Scott Lowe looked at this game as his team entered the holiday break with some jitters.
Like opening-game jitters.
The Lady Tigers' 47-32 win at Class 5A No. 7 Bishop Kelley served as 4A No. 9 Fort Gibson’s opener of the 2022 calendar year, but for Lowe, it was his first game following cancer treatments and his debut as the Fort Gibson head coach after serving the last four seasons as an assistant.
“It was special because it was my first game as a head coach here but the really special part was just getting to be with your team and the people you love,” Lowe said. “When I was getting treatment I was missing practice as much as any of the games.”
Lowe’s squad, now 6-2, broke from a 4-4 tie with an 8-0 run and led 18-12 after one in a frantic-paced opening eight minutes.
Neither could score for almost three minutes of the second. Kenzie Snell’s free throws with 5:08 broke the ice. Leah Ames’ basket inside with just under five minutes to go was Bishop Kelley’s only field goal of the quarter.
“They’re a team that depends on driving and getting the ball into the paint and one of our mantras going in to the game was ‘no paint,’” Lowe said. “We said we’ll have one girl on the ball and four walling up the paint. They’d played some good teams, but they hadn’t seen that kind of defense before.”
Addy Whiteley’s free-throws with 2:13 made it a double-digit lead, 26-15, then Linzi Foutch’s putback off Feather TwoShields’ missed 3 made it 28-15 with :55 to go. That’s where it stood at the half.
Marianne Parks’ first of two 3s in the third, highlighted a 12-0 run to start the third gave the Lady Tigers a 40-17 lead, one that would be matched but not passed.
The Lady Comets (4-3) continued to struggle offensively. It was only when Madeline Barton connected on three consecutive possessions, one from the top of the key and the other two on drives, did Kelley mount any offense, cutting it to 41-21 before Parks hit her second 3 of the stanza for another 23-point cushion.
Fort Gibson went stale in the fourth, outscored 11-3, but the cushion was more than enough.
Parks and Addy Whiteley each finished with a team-high 10 points. Eight of Whiteley’s came in the first quarter.
Boys: Bishop Kelley 61, Fort Gibson 60
The Tigers (5-3) led 58-49 with 3:18 to play, but couldn’t hold on down the stretch against a Comets team that improved to 2-5 but has two losses to top 10 teams and another pair by a total of four points.
Justin Wormell, who led all scorers with 25 points, had 18 points in the fourth including four 3s. But it was Jack Hawkins’ 3, with :19 left proved to be the game-winner. He had nine points, all on 3s. Kelley had 11 in all.
After a timeout to set up, Fort Gibson’s Blaine Scott shot and missed with 0.8 left, but the Tigers maintained possession and an inbounds pass in a crowd in the paint with 0.1 left found Ethan Briggs, whose shot was off.
Fort Gibson trailed 37-32 in the third but a 14-3 run, capped by Jaxon Blunt’s 3 off the right wing at the buzzer, made it a 46-40 advantage for the Tigers. Briggs’ free throws with 3:18 to go made it the nine-point advantage.
Blunt and Briggs each had 15 points and Scott had 13.
