Coming off the girls wrestling regionals earlier this week, it’s time for the boys at various East Regional locations starting Friday
In the all-class girls regional Monday and Tuesday at Jay, defending champion Peighton Mullins ran her record to 15-0 with a pin of Kassandra Buckner of Sapulpa in 1 minute, 6 seconds in the 152-pound final. The Fort Gibson sophomore won state in her rookie year last year at 147.
Wagoner’s Serenity Eaton was third at 126, Brynlee Goodvoice of Wagoner third at 185, Tori French of Warner fifth at 235 and Keyli Thompson sixth at 107.
All will move on to girls state. While Mullins is seeking a repeat of sorts, Goodvoice was fourth at state last year at 185,
Meanwhile, in the 6A East meet at Stillwater, Muskogee will have Dakota Sherrer at 108 and Jacob Wolf at 113 as their primary state contenders. Sherrer takes a 19-4 mark in and Wolf is 16-7. Both are seniors.
In the 4A East tournament in Cushing, Fort Gibson will have five with 30 or more wins taking aim at titles.
Those include sophomore Blade Walden (40-1 at 112), seniors Toby West (29-4 at 138) and Grant Edwards (38-4 at 152), sophomore Jaiden Johnson 34-5 at 132, and junior Cole Mahaney 30-6 at 154. Junior Andrew Sparks (23-13) looms at 195.
West was 22-6 and third at state at 132 a year ago, as was Edwards, 21-4 at 145. Edwards also won regionals at 145 a year ago and Sparks was third at 195. Walden, West and Johnson were all Maverick Conference champions last month.
Fresh off a finals appearance in 4A Dual State, Wagoner sends freshman Kale Charboneau (27-5) at 160, senior Logan Sterling (26-6) at 152, junior Roman Garcia (24-3) at 195, freshman Bryce Steele (25-7) at 138, sophomore Witt Edwards (20-2) at 170 and freshman Cory Brown (19-3) at 106. Senior Jamal Riggs (15-4) is also a potential contender.
Edwards was 17-6 and fourth at 170 last year. Sterling was a regional champion at 160 a year ago and Edwards runner-up at 170. Brown, Sterling, Edwards, Garcia and Riggs all were Maverick Conference champs.
Hilldale’s best is senior Gunner Kemp (15-7) at 132. He was third at 132 in conference.
In the 3A at Jay, Warner’s Cole Mayfield carries a 31-2 record at 145. Xander Torix, 21-11 at 138, could also be a factor. Both were third in conference.
Checotah has senior Kyler Pouncil (23-4) at 220, sophomore Jonah Marshall (22-6) at 285 and freshman Colt Collett (18-2) at 113, also a Maverick Conference champ.
State for both boys and girls is Feb. 25-26 in Oklahoma City.
