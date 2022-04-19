You had to look hard for drama in Fort Gibson’s 18-4 win over Poteau on Tuesday.
The Tigers had clinched the District 4A-8 title with Monday’s win, and took command early in this one with a pair of two-run innings.
But, after striking out the side in the second as part of five consecutive Ks, Grant Edwards encountered some trouble in the third. Up 4-0, Edwards gave up two hits, a walk and a hit batsman. One of the hits was wiped out on a play at third, but the bases were jammed for Kord Fenton, who walked on four pitches to give the Pirates’ their first run.
A strikeout of Braden Knight left them loaded.
So much for the drama.
Wyatt Pierce singled in a run in the fourth and Weston Rouse doubled one home, and at that point, the 6-1 difference seemed enough to cap a second consecutive unbeaten district campaign.
Neither they nor the rest of the dugout was done.
The Tigers doubled that output with two six-run innings to finish the evening. Edwards singled in Jaiden Graves, Rouse singled home Pierce, Brody Rainbolt grounded out but plated Edwards.
Up came Hunter Branch, whose two-run double made it 11-1. Cody Walkingstick’s hit ball at Poteau second baseman Hudson Burdick resulted in an error and another run.
It got a little uglier in the second six-batch. Two bases-loaded walks and a passed ball comprised half of it. Rouse doubled in a run and Pierce and Edwards singled home one each.
Earlier, Rouse’s groundout scored Pierce, who led off the game with a double. Brody Rainbolt’s double made it 2-0. Cole Mahaney’s single to right in the third produced two more runs.
Rouse wound up 4-for-5 and drove in four runs. Pierce was 4-for-6. Rainbolt and Edwards had two hits and two RBIs each.
In all, the Tigers had 17 hits to finish 4A-8 play at 12-0 — that’s 24-0 over two seasons — and at 19-6, will play out the time until the postseason with games at Hilldale on Thursday, at home against Antlers on Saturday and Monday against Oktaha.
Edwards went five innings, gave up seven hits, struck out nine and walked two. Rainbolt went two innings, giving up two hits, two walks, struck out two, but all three of his runs were unearned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.