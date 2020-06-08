Muskogee’s Summer Pride is off and running as of Monday.
At Indian Bowl, where the largest single contingent — football players — gathered, it was almost a dress rehearsal for what was to come, adjusting to the routine of health screenings and temperature checks as well as spacing and such in weight lifting areas.
“It went a whole lot better than I had anticipated,” MHS head coach Rafe Watkins said. “We’d been working on it for a couple weeks in preparation. Tomorrow, having gone through it, they’ll know to line up where they’re supposed to and be ready.”
Two groups for freshman through seniors in the early session Monday amounted to 77 players in all, with 12 varsity kids missing. None were sent home due to failing the screening, such as health questions or high temperature.
“I knew where about five of them were and it turned out after we called around that some others were on vacation and some were working,” he said. “One thing about the work deal is that some of these kids have been working since spring break and have kind of become full-time employees.”
Those present were split between weight room and outside drills. Masks were used. Water bottles, even being squirt bottles, weren’t of the community variety.
“We had them using masks. Our rules are as strict as anyone’s,” Watkins said. “Some of us coaches, east and west have shared what we’re doing and some are like ‘holy cow’ when they look at ours but our priority is the health and safety of everyone and we’ve taken it, applied it and the kids understand it.”
Condition-wise, players were in good shape, given that there hasn’t been organized workouts or off-season drills since school was closed in mid-March.
There was strategy in the splitting of the groups.
“We let the big boys lift first. If you ran them first you’d never get the lifting you want,” Watkins said. “It got hot in a hurry. We’ll have some kids sore tomorrow, but in all everyone fought through it and it was a good day.”
The pandemic isn’t the only adjustments going on. Issues involving race, police and protests have hit society hard and have led to several issues within pro and college teams and remarks made by players or coaches, current or past.
Watkins said it wasn’t discussed Monday. He said the team’s leadership council will be involved in how it is approached.
“Today we were so busy with all the routine adjustments we were going through,” he said. “It’s something I’ve thought about and it’s something that needs to be addressed. I don’t know that high school and junior high kids think about it as much as college and pro people have but at some point, there’s no doubt we will. I’ll sit down with our council and we’ll talk about how to proceed.”
Volleyball crowd
There’s only so much space to spread and when John Hammer got 40 kids out on day one, it slowed everything.
“We’ll have them come in 30 minutes earlier to go through all the temperature checks and stuff,” said Hammer, headed into his 16th season. “We’re not breaking up, we’re kind of with our own group and there probably, I don’t know, 10 or 12 girls that weren’t there today. We’ll have one of the biggest groups I’ve had since I’ve been here.”
The 40 who were made an impression.
“They lost their club season and didn’t get to go to nationals,” he said. “They’ve been blowing my phone up about getting started.”
And they did, donned with blue protective gloves.
“The setters were kind of talking about how it felt weird which would make sense because they’re using their hands more,” Hammer said. “But it is what it is and hopefully we’ll move through the summer and if there’s no outbreaks we’ll loosen things up.
“They’ve been cooped up for three months, they’re ready to roll,” Hammer said. “Just the enthusiasm of being back in the gym was fun to see.”
