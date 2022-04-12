Rome wasn’t built in a day.
And if Muskogee baseball is going to resemble anything of an Empire, it won’t be overnight either.
That lesson didn’t just get learned by first-year head coach John Singler, not this week, not in the 6-0 loss to Union at Roughers Park on Tuesday.
“We’ve definitely come a long way,” he said after the game.
Evidence of that — coming off a 10-0 loss at Union on Monday, they were in a 2-0 game for five innings here.
Still it’s brick in a lengthy process.
Right-hander Jarrett Crawford held the Redhawks to four hits over five innings and didn’t walk his first batter until the fifth. One of the runs scored despite a hard-charging but just-missing left fielder Jayden Bell’s dive to snag a fly in the second.
Crawford had struck out two. But starting with Gage Arthur’s line drive into the face of a sun-drenched center fielder Thairenn Thompson, the game got away.
Thompson got a glove on it but the ball deflected out of the glove and Arthur was able to get to third. Parker Patterson lined a single to left to score Arthur, then Brody Briggs doubled in Patterson. In went Ben Fulbright, who gave up the fourth run of the inning, to finish.
It’s those bad innings that challenge the mental approach of a culture and it sometimes turns into a cave-in. This game never got further away from Muskogee than that.
Developing pitching is always a priority. There’s just so much of it out there. When Love-Hatbox’s little league numbers are in a perpetual downfall, the best is limited, and it seems to flock to established programs by the time their secondary years roll around.
Crawford is one who just started throwing this year.
“Our top guy now throws 80 on a good day,” Singler said. “In 6A you’re seeing mid-80s plus. It’s harder to get that timing off a machine than it is a live arm.”
That big inning has kept Muskogee winless in 10 District 6A-4 games. The Roughers have five wins against 13 losses overall, including three straight victories over the weekend against Wagoner, Salina and Sallisaw Central.
Yes, those aren’t 6A programs. But Rougher teams in recent years lost to some 2As and 3As, and that’s not altogether a shameful thing. Pitching and tradition-rich Oktaha, for example, beats a lot of 6A teams. But Oktaha is one of the few exceptions.
But you’re not going to start one hand tied behind your back and compete evenly with teams like Stillwater, one of five 20-win teams already in 6A who happen to own an 18-0 win over the local guys. Jackson Holliday and Gage Gundy don’t pitch, but they are highly groomed every-day players who make a nice cornerstone to that program. Holliday is the son of multi-time MLB all-star Matt Holliday and the nephew to Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday. Matt is his brother’s assistant coach. Gundy, you might recognize his dad around OSU football. All have Stillwater roots.
Singler’s roots are grounded in his playing days on the 2009 MHS that reached the Class 6A state tournament. Five coaches have come and gone since Singler graduated and went to the University of the Ozarks. One time in that span they remarkably found their way to state and yet lost 20 games doing so.
Not having velocity hurts in achieving both long and dominating pitching outings as well as batters who are used to seeing it in practice. Singler has seen a lot of both.
“When you don’t have velo it’s hard to go the distance. The other team gets used to him, set up on him and they’re ready to go,” Singler said. “We’ve had to work from scratch somewhat. This fall our focus was just to throw it over the plate, focus on mechanics, throw live bullpen, learning to compete and throwing good pitches over and over again.”
A caller into the Phoenix office Monday night who lives in Vian and watched Muskogee over the weekend wanted to speak his piece about what he saw.
“Singler, he’s got this team moving in the right way culturally, more so that I’ve seen in a while,” he said. “I can see it coming if the people over there will just be patient with him and the process.”
When told this, Singler’s eyes had a hopeful look.
“It gives me confidence we’re going in the right direction,” he said. “Perception is everything. We’re playing hard and that’s what I’m asking them — have a good attitude and play hard.”
Down 6-0, Anthony Watson and Bell had singles with two out. A grounder turned force play ended it.
Hard, right to the end.
You can’t have a process without that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.