Hornets shine, team falls
The Oklahoma Coaches Association managed an All-State tournament Monday at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
Jade Kuykendall and Jordan Clayborn of Hilldale won their match against Maile Glaser and Kalie Davis of Ardmore, shooting a 70 for an eight-shot victory in the format, which included a six-hole scramble, six-hole best ball and six holes of alternating shots. The Lady Hornets won the first two by three shots and the last by two.
The East girls lost though, 10.5 to 9.5.
Fort Gibson’s Mike Shelton was East coach.
WOGA down to 8
Taylor Dobson of Broken Arrow, Faith Balmear of Owasso, Hayden Meiser of Norman, Sydney Hermann of Ponca city, Faith Hopkins of Bartlesville, Annie Young of Owasso, Janet Miller of Catoosa and Rachel Eckert of Bixby each won a pair of matches on Tuesday and reached the quarterfinal round of the Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Championship being played at The Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow.
Hermann defeated Northeastern State golfer Kaylee Peterson 5 and 4 in the Round of 16.
The tournament continues through Thursday.
