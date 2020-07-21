Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association
102nd State Amateur Championship
The Golf Club of Oklahoma
July 20-23
First Round Match Play – July 21 Morning
Championship Flight
Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow def. Dana Hurley, Tulsa 7&6; Madison O’Dell, Owasso def. Kailey Collier,
Broken Arrow 5&3; Faith Belmear, Owasso def. Bailey Blake, Oklahoma City 5&4; ShaeBug Scarberry,
Purcell def. Reagan Chaney, Ardmore 1Up 19 holes; Hayden Meiser, Norman def. Taylor Towers, Owasso 1Up 19 holes; Rebecca Davis, Broken Arrow def. Natalie Gough, Bixby 1Up; Kaylee Petersen, Enid def. Faith Stewart, Edmond 3&2; Sydney Hermann, Ponca City def. Hannah Torres, Oklahoma City 3&2; Faith Hopkins, Bartlesville def. Brooklyn Bostick, Duncan 1Up; Josie Patterson, Chandler def. Sara Armstrong, Guthrie 6&4; Annie Young, Owasso def. Lauren Behnken, Tulsa 5&4; Emma Shelly, Bartlesville def. Jaiden Gregston, Duncan 5&4; Janet Miller, Catoosa def. Madison Smith, Moore 3&1; Jaime Gustin, Shawnee def. Olivia Coit, Edmond 1Up; Rachel Eckert, Bixby def Blayne Barker, Durant 2&1; Alyssa Wilson, Yukon def. Marna Raburn, Broken Arrow 4&3.
Championship Flight
Second Round Match Play – July 21 Afternoon
Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow def. Madison O’Dell, Owasso 1 Up; Faith Belmear, Owasso def. ShaeBug Scarberry 4&2; Hayden Meiser, Norman def. Rebecca Davis, Broken Arrow 4&3; Sydney Hermann, Ponca City def. Kaylee Peterson Enid 5&4; Faith Hopkins, Bartlesville def. Josie Patterson, Chandler 2&1; Annie Young, Owasso def. Emma Shelly, Bartlesville 6&4; Janet Miller, Catoosa def. Jaime Gustin, Shawnee 6&4; Rachel Eckert, Bixby def. Alyssa Wilson, Yukon 1 Up Thru 20
Flights A-D First Round Match Play – July 21
“A” Flight
Maisie Liddell, Ardmore def. Teresa DeLarzelere 1Up 19 holes; Leigh Ann Fore, Tulsa def. Kelly Lewis, Shawnee 6&5; McKenzie McCoy, Okmulgee def. Ashlyn Acosta, Yukon 3&2; Kim Bell, Norman def. Chrissy Bagwell, Edmond 1Up
“B” Flight
Ann Cowan, Elk City def Laurie Campbell, Broken Arrow 6&5; Tammy Fairchild, Tulsa def. Connie Kelsey, Broken Arrow 8&7; Marsha Cooper, Tulsa def. Carolyn Martin, Stillwater 1Up; Lien Alsup, Tulsa def. Letty Watt, Norman 4&3
“C” Flight
Carolyn Mericle, Owasso def. Becky Masoner, Sand Springs 1Up; Susan Ferguson, Edmond def. Kaye Hansen, Broken Arrow 2&1; Meghan Moore, Norman def. Julie Yeabower 5&3, Kathlyn Smith,Tulsa def. Leigh Veneziano, Lawton 1 UP
“D” Flight
Andrea Lewis, Owasso - Bye; Bonnie Sparks, Lawton def. Rita Andersen, Tulsa 4&2; Cheryl Duff, Hobart def. Shirley Cooper, Walters 9&7; Linda Roggendorff, Broken Arrow def. Kay Graves, Morrison 5&4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.