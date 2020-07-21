Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association

102nd State Amateur Championship

The Golf Club of Oklahoma

July 20-23

 

First Round Match Play – July 21 Morning

Championship Flight

Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow def. Dana Hurley, Tulsa 7&6; Madison O’Dell, Owasso def. Kailey Collier, 

Broken Arrow 5&3; Faith Belmear, Owasso def. Bailey Blake, Oklahoma City 5&4; ShaeBug Scarberry,

Purcell def. Reagan Chaney, Ardmore 1Up 19 holes; Hayden Meiser, Norman def. Taylor Towers, Owasso 1Up 19 holes; Rebecca Davis, Broken Arrow def. Natalie Gough, Bixby 1Up; Kaylee Petersen, Enid def. Faith Stewart, Edmond 3&2; Sydney Hermann, Ponca City def. Hannah Torres, Oklahoma City 3&2; Faith Hopkins, Bartlesville def. Brooklyn Bostick, Duncan 1Up; Josie Patterson, Chandler def. Sara Armstrong, Guthrie 6&4; Annie Young, Owasso def. Lauren Behnken, Tulsa 5&4; Emma Shelly, Bartlesville def. Jaiden Gregston, Duncan 5&4; Janet Miller, Catoosa def. Madison Smith, Moore 3&1; Jaime Gustin, Shawnee def. Olivia Coit, Edmond 1Up; Rachel Eckert, Bixby def Blayne Barker, Durant 2&1; Alyssa Wilson, Yukon def. Marna Raburn, Broken Arrow 4&3.

Championship Flight

Second Round Match Play – July 21 Afternoon

Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow def. Madison O’Dell, Owasso 1 Up; Faith Belmear, Owasso def. ShaeBug Scarberry 4&2; Hayden Meiser, Norman def. Rebecca Davis, Broken Arrow 4&3; Sydney Hermann, Ponca City def. Kaylee Peterson Enid 5&4; Faith Hopkins, Bartlesville def. Josie Patterson, Chandler 2&1; Annie Young, Owasso def. Emma Shelly, Bartlesville 6&4; Janet Miller, Catoosa def. Jaime Gustin, Shawnee 6&4; Rachel Eckert, Bixby def. Alyssa Wilson, Yukon 1 Up Thru 20

 

Flights A-D First Round Match Play – July 21

“A” Flight

Maisie Liddell, Ardmore def. Teresa DeLarzelere 1Up 19 holes; Leigh Ann Fore, Tulsa def. Kelly Lewis, Shawnee 6&5; McKenzie McCoy, Okmulgee def. Ashlyn Acosta, Yukon 3&2; Kim Bell, Norman def. Chrissy Bagwell, Edmond 1Up

 

“B” Flight

Ann Cowan, Elk City def Laurie Campbell, Broken Arrow 6&5; Tammy Fairchild, Tulsa def. Connie Kelsey, Broken Arrow 8&7; Marsha Cooper, Tulsa def. Carolyn Martin, Stillwater 1Up; Lien Alsup, Tulsa def. Letty Watt, Norman 4&3

 

“C” Flight

Carolyn Mericle, Owasso def. Becky Masoner, Sand Springs 1Up; Susan Ferguson, Edmond def. Kaye Hansen, Broken Arrow 2&1; Meghan Moore, Norman def. Julie Yeabower 5&3, Kathlyn Smith,Tulsa def. Leigh Veneziano, Lawton 1 UP

 

“D” Flight

Andrea Lewis, Owasso - Bye; Bonnie Sparks, Lawton def. Rita Andersen, Tulsa 4&2; Cheryl Duff, Hobart def. Shirley Cooper, Walters 9&7; Linda Roggendorff, Broken Arrow def. Kay Graves, Morrison 5&4

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you