Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association

Stroke Play / Mid-Am Championship

The Territory Golf and Country Club

June 8-9

1st Round Scores

Stroke Play Championship Flight

Maddi Kamas 70; Taylor Towers 72; Shaebug Scarberry 74; Michaela Dierinzo 74; Kathy West 75; Faith Belmear 75,Natalie Gough 76; Janet Miller 76; Kim Bell 76; Rachel Eckert 77; Lauren Behnken 77; Leeann Fairlie 78; Alyssa Wilson 78; Rebecca Davis 78; Sydney Hermann 79; Brooklyn Bostick 80; Marna Raburn 80; Hannah Torres 80; Jaiden Gregston 81; Maisie Liddell 82; Reagan Chaney 83; McKenzie McCoy 84; Chrissy Bagwell 84; Leigh Ann Fore  85; Jaime Gustin 86; Teresa DeLarzelere 88; Jill Johnson 89; Dana Hurley 89; Mackena Tennyson 90

Flight “A”

Ann Cowan 79; Patti McKinnon 81; Suzy Shields 81; Tammy Fairchild 83; Lori Garrison 85; Madison Masch 88; Connie Kelsey 88; Laurie Campbell 90; Paula Culver 93

Flight “B”

Susan Ferguson 85; Linda Cohlmia 87; Judy Sapp 89; Carol Bishop 90; Leigh Ann Veneziano 92; Kaye Hansen 93; Carolyn Martin 94

Mid-Am Championship 

Michaela Dierinzo 74; Kathy West 75; Janet Miller 76; Kim Bell 76; Leeann Fairlie 78; Rebecca Davis 78; Marna Raburn 80; Chrissy Bagwell 84; Leigh Ann Fore 85; Jaime Gustin 86; Teresa DeLarzelere 88;

Jill Johnson 89; Dana Hurleley 89

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you