Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association
Stroke Play / Mid-Am Championship
The Territory Golf and Country Club
June 8-9
1st Round Scores
Stroke Play Championship Flight
Maddi Kamas 70; Taylor Towers 72; Shaebug Scarberry 74; Michaela Dierinzo 74; Kathy West 75; Faith Belmear 75,Natalie Gough 76; Janet Miller 76; Kim Bell 76; Rachel Eckert 77; Lauren Behnken 77; Leeann Fairlie 78; Alyssa Wilson 78; Rebecca Davis 78; Sydney Hermann 79; Brooklyn Bostick 80; Marna Raburn 80; Hannah Torres 80; Jaiden Gregston 81; Maisie Liddell 82; Reagan Chaney 83; McKenzie McCoy 84; Chrissy Bagwell 84; Leigh Ann Fore 85; Jaime Gustin 86; Teresa DeLarzelere 88; Jill Johnson 89; Dana Hurley 89; Mackena Tennyson 90
Flight “A”
Ann Cowan 79; Patti McKinnon 81; Suzy Shields 81; Tammy Fairchild 83; Lori Garrison 85; Madison Masch 88; Connie Kelsey 88; Laurie Campbell 90; Paula Culver 93
Flight “B”
Susan Ferguson 85; Linda Cohlmia 87; Judy Sapp 89; Carol Bishop 90; Leigh Ann Veneziano 92; Kaye Hansen 93; Carolyn Martin 94
Mid-Am Championship
Michaela Dierinzo 74; Kathy West 75; Janet Miller 76; Kim Bell 76; Leeann Fairlie 78; Rebecca Davis 78; Marna Raburn 80; Chrissy Bagwell 84; Leigh Ann Fore 85; Jaime Gustin 86; Teresa DeLarzelere 88;
Jill Johnson 89; Dana Hurleley 89
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.