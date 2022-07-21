Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association

104th State Amateur Championship

Gaillardia Country Club, Oklahoma City

July 18-21

 

Final Results

Championshp Flight 

ShaeBug Scarberry, Tuttle, def. Lilly Whitley, Edmond 5&3

 

 Presidents Flight

Meghan Charles, Sand Springs, def. Drew Faires, Oklahoma City 3&2

Flight A

Nan Dyer, Moore, def. Kelly Lewis, Edmond 4&2

Flight B

Lori Garrison, Oklahoma City, def. Kristen Cardell, Edmond 1 Up

Flight C

Melanie Robson, Edmond, def. Pat Richard, Broken Arrow 1 UP

Flight D

Patty Brumbaugh, Oklahoma City, def. Mia Russell, Oklahoma City 2 Up

Flight E

Rebecca Morse, Oklahoma City, def. Haye Hansen, Broken Arrow 4&3

 

Consolation 

Flight A

Kristy Petersen, Enid

Flight B

Tammy Fairchild, Tulsa, def. Cari Allen, Purcell 1 Up 21 holes

Flight C

Cherie Rich, Oklahoma City, def. Megan Moore, Norman 2&1

Flight D

Sarah Lewis, Overbrook, def. Sharolyn Bonner, Pauls Valley 3 Up

Flight E

Kay Graves, Morrison - conceded

