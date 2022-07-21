Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association
104th State Amateur Championship
Gaillardia Country Club, Oklahoma City
July 18-21
Final Results
Championshp Flight
ShaeBug Scarberry, Tuttle, def. Lilly Whitley, Edmond 5&3
Presidents Flight
Meghan Charles, Sand Springs, def. Drew Faires, Oklahoma City 3&2
Flight A
Nan Dyer, Moore, def. Kelly Lewis, Edmond 4&2
Flight B
Lori Garrison, Oklahoma City, def. Kristen Cardell, Edmond 1 Up
Flight C
Melanie Robson, Edmond, def. Pat Richard, Broken Arrow 1 UP
Flight D
Patty Brumbaugh, Oklahoma City, def. Mia Russell, Oklahoma City 2 Up
Flight E
Rebecca Morse, Oklahoma City, def. Haye Hansen, Broken Arrow 4&3
Consolation
Flight A
Kristy Petersen, Enid
Flight B
Tammy Fairchild, Tulsa, def. Cari Allen, Purcell 1 Up 21 holes
Flight C
Cherie Rich, Oklahoma City, def. Megan Moore, Norman 2&1
Flight D
Sarah Lewis, Overbrook, def. Sharolyn Bonner, Pauls Valley 3 Up
Flight E
Kay Graves, Morrison - conceded
