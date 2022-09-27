Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association
WOGA CUP
Winter Creek Golf & Social Club, Blanchard
September 26-27, 2022
Match Play Final Results
Brigid Kennedy, Becky Swan, Mia Russell, Lindsey Pitt – 58.0 points
Leslie Blair, Cindy Johnson, Kathy Gunter, Elizabeth Younger – 51.0
Andrea Lewis, Carolyn Mericle, Becky Martin, Kris Winters – 50.5
Susan Ferguson, Suzy Shields, Robbie Litsch, Cherie Rich – 50.0
Krista Parham, Glenda Radigonda, Pam Dickinson, Michelle Royse – 50.0
Laurie Campbell, Jolene Stevens, Rhonda Agnew, Teresa Miller – 49.5
Emily Baber, Sharie Hansen, Karen Chambless, Debbie McClain – 49.0
