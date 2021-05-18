Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association

WOGA Senior Championship

Tulsa Country Club

May 17-18, 2021

 

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT - 

CHAMPION – Leeann Fairlie – 77-75-152

2ND LOW GROSS – Leigh Ann Fore 76-83-159

 

OVERALL LOW NET – Monta Downs – 61-67-128

SUPER SENIOR – Susan Ferguson – 85-85-170

2 DAY LOW PUTTS – Chrissy Bagwell - 59

 

Flight 1

1ST Low Gross - Paula Culver -   88-85-173                                            

1st Low Net – Tammy Fairchild – 78-69-147

2nd Low Net – Ann Cowan – 79-80-159

Flight 2

1st Low Gross – Susan Ferguson – 85-85-170

1st Low Net – Lori Garrison – 71-71-142

2nd Low Gross – Pat Richard – 90-92-182

2nd Low Net – Cheryl Saxon – 83-78-161

Flight 3

1st Low Gross – Andrea Bowen – 85-88-173

1st Low Net – Diane Daniels – 74-72-146

2nd Low Gross – Janelle Leonard – 94-90-184

2nd Low Net – Kay Pickering – 73-76-149

Flight 4

1st Low Gross – Kaye Hanen – 87-88-175

1st Low Net – Sonya Weese – 77-70-147

2nd Low Gross – Susan Gumm – 93-97-190

2nd Low Net – Cheryl Duff – 75-76-151

Flight 5

1st Low Gross – Karen Smith – 93-100-193

1st Low Net – Linda Roggendorff – 68-76-144

2nd Low Gross – Margo Seck – 100-101-201

2nd Low Net – Jodi Deer – 83-74-157

 

