Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association
WOGA Senior Championship
Tulsa Country Club
May 17-18, 2021
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT -
CHAMPION – Leeann Fairlie – 77-75-152
2ND LOW GROSS – Leigh Ann Fore 76-83-159
OVERALL LOW NET – Monta Downs – 61-67-128
SUPER SENIOR – Susan Ferguson – 85-85-170
2 DAY LOW PUTTS – Chrissy Bagwell - 59
Flight 1
1ST Low Gross - Paula Culver - 88-85-173
1st Low Net – Tammy Fairchild – 78-69-147
2nd Low Net – Ann Cowan – 79-80-159
Flight 2
1st Low Gross – Susan Ferguson – 85-85-170
1st Low Net – Lori Garrison – 71-71-142
2nd Low Gross – Pat Richard – 90-92-182
2nd Low Net – Cheryl Saxon – 83-78-161
Flight 3
1st Low Gross – Andrea Bowen – 85-88-173
1st Low Net – Diane Daniels – 74-72-146
2nd Low Gross – Janelle Leonard – 94-90-184
2nd Low Net – Kay Pickering – 73-76-149
Flight 4
1st Low Gross – Kaye Hanen – 87-88-175
1st Low Net – Sonya Weese – 77-70-147
2nd Low Gross – Susan Gumm – 93-97-190
2nd Low Net – Cheryl Duff – 75-76-151
Flight 5
1st Low Gross – Karen Smith – 93-100-193
1st Low Net – Linda Roggendorff – 68-76-144
2nd Low Gross – Margo Seck – 100-101-201
2nd Low Net – Jodi Deer – 83-74-157
