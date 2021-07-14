Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association

103rd Women’s Oklahoma State Amateur Championship

The Territory Golf & Country Club, Duncan

Wednesday

 

Semifinal Matches 

Championship Flight

ShaeBug Scarberry def. Olivia Coit 2 UP

Janet Miller def. Lilly Whitley 2&1

 

Presidents Flight

Alyssa Wilson def. Ashlyn Acosta 3&2

Kim Bell def. Lily Stanton 19 holes

 

A Flight

Janieire Hagen def. Emily Allred 3&2

Connie Kelsey def. Suzy Shields 4&3

 

B Flight

Cherie Rich def. Leigh Veneziano 6&4

Carolyn Martin def. Judy Sapp 2&1

 

Consolation Flight Winners

A Flight

Laurie Campbell def. Susan Ferguson 7&5

B Flight

Peggy Koone def. Shirley Coper 3&2

 

Finals in all flights will begin at 8 a.m.

Thursday with the final match starting at 9:15 a.m.

