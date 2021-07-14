Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association
103rd Women’s Oklahoma State Amateur Championship
The Territory Golf & Country Club, Duncan
Wednesday
Semifinal Matches
Championship Flight
ShaeBug Scarberry def. Olivia Coit 2 UP
Janet Miller def. Lilly Whitley 2&1
Presidents Flight
Alyssa Wilson def. Ashlyn Acosta 3&2
Kim Bell def. Lily Stanton 19 holes
A Flight
Janieire Hagen def. Emily Allred 3&2
Connie Kelsey def. Suzy Shields 4&3
B Flight
Cherie Rich def. Leigh Veneziano 6&4
Carolyn Martin def. Judy Sapp 2&1
Consolation Flight Winners
A Flight
Laurie Campbell def. Susan Ferguson 7&5
B Flight
Peggy Koone def. Shirley Coper 3&2
Finals in all flights will begin at 8 a.m.
Thursday with the final match starting at 9:15 a.m.
