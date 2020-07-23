102nd Women’s Oklahoma State Amateur Championship

The Golf Club of Oklahoma

July 20-23

 

Final Results

Championship Flight:

Annie Young, Owasso def. Sydney Hermann, Ponca City 6 and 4

 

“A” Flight

McKenzie McCoy, Okmulgee def. Maisie Liddell, Ardmore 2 Up

“B” Flight

Ann Cowan, Elk City def. Marsha Cooper, Tulsa 4 and 3

“C” Flight

Susan Ferguson, Edmond def. Meghan Moore, Norman 3 and 1

“D” Flight

Linda Roggendorff, Broken Arrow def. Andrea Lewis, Owasso 6 and 5

 

“A” Flight – Consolation

Ashlyn Acosta, Yukon def. Kelly Lewis, Shawnee 2 Up

“B” Flight – Consolation

Laurie Campbell, Broken Arrow def. Letty Watt, Norman 4 and 3

“C” Flight – Consolation

Becky Masoner, Sand Springs def. Leigh Veneziano, Lawton 5 and 3

“D” Flight – Consolation

Rita Andersen, Tulsa def. Kay Graves, Morrison  4 and 3 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you