102nd Women’s Oklahoma State Amateur Championship
The Golf Club of Oklahoma
July 20-23
Final Results
Championship Flight:
Annie Young, Owasso def. Sydney Hermann, Ponca City 6 and 4
“A” Flight
McKenzie McCoy, Okmulgee def. Maisie Liddell, Ardmore 2 Up
“B” Flight
Ann Cowan, Elk City def. Marsha Cooper, Tulsa 4 and 3
“C” Flight
Susan Ferguson, Edmond def. Meghan Moore, Norman 3 and 1
“D” Flight
Linda Roggendorff, Broken Arrow def. Andrea Lewis, Owasso 6 and 5
“A” Flight – Consolation
Ashlyn Acosta, Yukon def. Kelly Lewis, Shawnee 2 Up
“B” Flight – Consolation
Laurie Campbell, Broken Arrow def. Letty Watt, Norman 4 and 3
“C” Flight – Consolation
Becky Masoner, Sand Springs def. Leigh Veneziano, Lawton 5 and 3
“D” Flight – Consolation
Rita Andersen, Tulsa def. Kay Graves, Morrison 4 and 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.