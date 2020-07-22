Women’s Oklahoma State Amateur Championship
The Golf Club of Oklahoma
July 20-23
Quarterfinal & Semifinal Matches
Championship Flight – Quarterfinals
Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow def. Faith Belmear, Owasso 1 Up; Sydney Hermann, Ponca City def. Hayden Meiser, Norman 7 and 5; Annie Young, Owasso def. Faith Hopkins, Bartlesville 6 and 5;
Janet Miller, Catoosa def. Rachel Eckert, Bixby 3 and 1.
Championship Flight – Semifinals
Sydney Hermann, Ponca City def. Taylor Dobson, Broken Arrow 1 Up; Annie Young, Owasso def. Janet Miller, Catoosa 5 and 3
“A” Flight
Maisie Liddell, Ardmore def. LeighAnn Fore, Tulsa 1 Up; Kim Bell, Norman def. McKenzie McCoy, Okmulgee 2 and 1
“B” Flight
Ann Cowan, Elk City def. Tammy Fairchild, Tulsa 3 and 2; Marsha Cooper, Tulsa def. Lien Alsup, Tulsa 3 and 1
“C” Flight
Susan Ferguson, Edmond def. Carolyn Mericle, Owasso 5 and 3; Meghan Moore, Norman def. Kathlyn Smith, Tulsa 1 Up
“D” – Flight
Andrea Lewis, Owasso def. Bonnie Sparks, Lawton 2 and 1; Linda Roggendorff, Broken Arrow def. Cheryl Duff, Hobart 6 and 5
“A” Flight – Consolation
Kelly Lewis, Shawnee def. Teresa DeLarzelere, Owasso 1 Up; Ashlyn Acosta, Yukon def. Chrissy Bagwell, Edmond 4 and 3
“B” Flight - Consolation
Laurie Campbell, Broken Arrow def. Connie Kelsey, Broken Arrow 2 Up; Letty Watt, Norman def. Carolyn Martin, Stillwater 1 Up
“C” Flight -Consolation
Becky Masoner, Sand Springs def. Kaye Hansen, Broken Arrow 1 Up; Leigh Veneziano, Lawton def. Julie Yeabower, Tulsa 19 Holes
“D” Flight – Consolation
Rita Andersen, Tulsa Bye; Kay Graves, Morrison def. Shirley Cooper, Walters 1 Up
