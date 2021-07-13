Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association
103rd Women’s Oklahoma State Amateur Championship
The Territory Golf & Country Club, Duncan
Tuesday's results
1st Round of Match Play
Championship Flight – Round of 16
Olivia Coit def.Carley Haught 4&3; Faith Belmear def. Josie Patterson 4&3, ShaeBug Scarberry def. Jaiden Gregston 2UP; Leigh Ann Fore def.Madison Smith 1Up; Katie Finley def. Hannah Torres 8&6; Lilly Whitley def. Sydney Hermann 1UP; Natalie Gough def. Brooklyn Bostick 3&1; Janet Miller def. Mikaela Rindermann 4&3
Presidents Flight
Maisie Liddell def. Drew Faires 3&1; Ashlyn Acosta - Bye; Alyssa Wilson – Bye; Meghan Charles – Bye; Chrissy Bagwell – Bye; Kim Bell def. Teresa DeLarzelere 4&3; Rebecca Davis def.Carrie Hutchings 6&4; Lily Stanton – Bye
A Flight
Janieire Hagen – Bye; Emily Allred def. Susan Ferguson 4&3; Suzy Shields def. Cheryl Saxon 3&2; Connie Kelsey def. Laurie Campbell – 19 holes
B Flight
Cherie Rich def. Kay Graves 6&5, Leigh Veneziano def. Peggy Koone 8&6; Carolyn Martin def. Bonnie Sparks 3&2; Judy Sapp def. Shirley Cooper 4&3
Quarterfinals – Championship & Presidents Flights
Championship Flight
Olivia Coit def. Faith Belmear 1Up; ShaeBug Scarberry def. Leigh Ann Fore 5&4; Lilly Whitley def. Katie Finley 1UP; Janet Miller def. Natalie Gough 3&2
Presidents Flight
Ashlyn Acosta def. Maisie Liddell 1UP; Alyssa Wilson def. Chrissy Bagwell - DQ; Kim Bell def. Meghan Charles 3&2; Lily Stanton def. Rebecca Davis 6&4
