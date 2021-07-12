Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association
103rd Women’s Oklahoma State Amateur Championship
The Territory Golf & Country Club, Duncan
July 12-15,2021
Monday, July 12
Championship Flight Qualifying Round
Olivia Coit – 69, Katie Finley – 69, Natalie Gough – 73, ShaeBug Scarberry – 74, Madison Smith – 74, Lily Whitley – 75, Mikaela Rindermann – 75, Faith Belmear – 76, Josie Patterson – 76, Sydney Hermann – 77, Janet Miller – 77, Jaiden Gregston – 78, Leigh Ann Fore – 78, Brooklyn Bostick – 79, Hannah Torres – 81,
Carley Haught – 82, Meghan Charles – 82, Ashlyn Acosta – 82, Lily Stanton – 83, Alyssa Wilson – 84, Chrissy Bagwell – 86, Carrie Hutchings – 86, Teresa DeLarzelere – 87, Drew Faires – 87, Maisie Liddell – 88, Kim Bell – 88, Rebecca Davis - 89
Round for Seeding – Flights
A Flight
Janieire Hagen – 79, Suzy Shields – 84, Connie Kelsey – 85, Susan Ferguson – 87, Emily Allred – 87, Laurie Campbell -91, Cheryl Saxon - 94
B Flight
Cherie Rich – 92, Judy Sapp – 98, Carolyn Martin – 98, Peggy Koone - 103, Leigh Veneziano – 103, Shirley Cooper – 119, Bonnie Sparks – 121, Kay Graves - 123
Match Play begins at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.