OU 84, Kansas 81
Gabi Gregory had 27 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists as Oklahoma defeated Kansas 84-81 in Big 12 action Wednesday in Norman.
Oklahoma (5-7, 2-5) led by 15 points on Tatum Veitenheimer’s 3 with 4:49 to play before Kansas whittled it down to the game’s final count as the Sooners were without a field goal for the final 4:49. Tina Stephens’ layup with :05 left accounted for that basket. Stephens had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Jayhawks (6-6, 2-4).
Skyler Vann’s jumper with 1:48 in the first half gave OU its biggest lead, 49-30. OU never trailed. Gregory had 16 points at the half.
For the game, OU had four in double figures: Taylor Robertson had 19 points, Madi Williams 14 and Navaeh Tot 11.
The Sooners get Kansas State on Sunday in a 1 p.m. tipoff.
OSU 68, Texas 51
STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State snapped a 12-game losing streak against Texas on Wednesday evening with a 68-51 win over the Longhorns inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Cowgirls (11-5 overall, 7-3 Big 12) blew it open with a 20-8 third quarter to lead 55-40. Texas (11-4, 5-3) trailed by as many as 21 points in the fourth and enjoyed a 19-5 edge in fast-break points.
Natasha Mack had 21 points and 15 rebounds for OSU. Ja’Mee Asberry had 18 points and Lauren Fields added 13. Sequoyah freshman Lexy Keys had just 2 points, both on free throws.
Joanne Allen-Taylor led Texas with 14 points. Charli Collier had 10 points and 17 rebounds.
The Cowgirls travel to face Kansas on Saturday in a 4 p.m. tilt.
NFL: Witten retires as Cowboy
DALLAS — Jason Witten says he is retiring again, apparently for good this time.
The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 told ESPN on Wednesday that he was walking away “knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.”
The 38-year-old Witten, who didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press, retired the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”
Witten said he started having second thoughts early in his TV tenure, and he returned for a club-record 16th year with the Cowboys in 2019. Witten is also the franchise leader in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.
When coach Jason Garrett was let go after the Cowboys missed the playoffs amid high expectations a year ago, there wasn’t a place on the roster for Witten.
The 11-time Pro Bowler joined several former Dallas teammates with the Raiders and had career lows with 13 catches for 69 yards. But Witten did score twice, giving him 74 career touchdowns.
— Staff, wire
