Bacone was almost doubled up shooting wise.
The Lady Warriors shot 29.1 percent (16 of 55) to Tarleton State’s 55.4 (31-of-56).
The outcome naturally reflected those numbers, as the Texans doubled-up Bacone 80-39 in Stephenville, Texas, Wednesday night.
Bacone (3-5) was also 2-of-18 from 3-point range. On the same attempts, Tarleton State (2-1), which joined NCAA Division I’s Western Athletic Conference in July, made six shots.
Alize Ruiz was 6-of-16 and finished as Bacone’s lone double-figure scorer with 16 points.
The Lady Warriors were 2-of-15 in the second quarter and saw a 17-13 deficit explode to 43-19 at the half.
Bacone plays Friday at home against Texas A&M-Texarkana with the men (game times, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.).
