Bacone was almost doubled up shooting wise.

The Lady Warriors shot 29.1 percent (16 of 55) to Tarleton State’s 55.4 (31-of-56).

The outcome naturally reflected those numbers, as the Texans doubled-up Bacone 80-39 in Stephenville, Texas, Wednesday night.

Bacone (3-5) was also 2-of-18 from 3-point range. On the same attempts, Tarleton State (2-1), which joined NCAA Division I’s Western Athletic Conference in July, made six shots. 

Alize Ruiz was 6-of-16 and finished as Bacone’s lone double-figure scorer with 16 points. 

The Lady Warriors were 2-of-15 in the second quarter and saw a 17-13 deficit explode to 43-19 at the half.

Bacone plays Friday at home against Texas A&M-Texarkana with the men (game times, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.).

