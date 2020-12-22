DENTON, Texas — Natasha Mack scored 13 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter as OSU doubled up on its seven-point cushion to pull away from North Texas, winning 82-68.
Mack also had 14 rebounds for a double-double, with three assists.
The Cowgirls were in command for most of the game. Mack’s layup off an assist from Sequoyah’s Lexy Keys broke a 27-all tie with 5:12 left in the half. UNT’s last lead was 25-23 with 6:50 to go in the quarter.
OSU’s biggest lead was 14 with 8:10 to go. The Cowgirls held a 46-32 edge in points in the paint and outscored UNT 27-6 on bench points.
Kassidy De Lapp and Lauren Fields gave OSU three scorers in double figures, each with 11 points. De Lapp had hers off the bench, as did Keys, the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, who had 8 points.
The Cowgirls will take a 6-2 record into the holiday break. UNT fell to 3-2.
Trena Mims, a senior out of Muskogee, did not play for UNT. She took a medical redshirt this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.