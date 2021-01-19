Ashley Joens’ layup with :10 left lifted Iowa State over Oklahoma 64-63 in Ames, Iowa, on Tuesday night.
Joens made two layups in the final 21 seconds to erase a 63-60 Sooners lead. OU, bidding for the upset, still had a shot at the win. Nevaeh Tot missed a jumper in the paint with :04 left and Tatum Veitenheimer missed a 3 at the buzzer after grabbing the rebound.
Joens finished with 32 points and 16 rebounds for the Cyclones (10-4, 6-1). OU (4-6, 1-4 Big 12) led 59-53 with 7:27 left after a pair of free throws by Gabby Gregory.
The Sooners led 20-13 after one quarter but trailed 39-37 at the half.
Taylor Robertson had 26 for OU but just two free throws in the final 19:15. Gregory had 12 and Madi Williams 11. Mandy Simpson had 13 rebounds, 12 on the defensive end.
