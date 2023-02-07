Connors State rode success at the free-throw line to snapping a two-game losing streak, knocking off Southwestern Christian JV 72-65 on the road Tuesday night.
The Cowgirls (15-6) were 21-of-24 from the stripe on the night and 7-of-7 in the fourth quarter. Yoni Releford, who led Connors with 18 points, was 6-for-7 from the line as was Kylie Eubanks, who finished with 13 points. Eubanks was 3-for-3 in the fourth as Connors extended a 48-44 lead.
In all, the Cowgirls had five score in double figures — Samantha Shanks and Adrian Crockwell had 12 points each and Carrigan Hill had 10.
Southwestern’s Daisy LaPat, a 6-2 freshman, led all scorers with 20 points.
“She kind of hurt us inside and we didn’t play very good defense but we found ways to win,” said Connors coach Jamie Fisher. “We didn’t shoot the ball well but we attacked the rim and got the officials to give us some calls and then really shot well at the line.”
The Cowgirls are back in OCAC action Thursday at home against Redlands where they will try and end a two-game conference losing streak.
OU 98, Baylor 92
Taylor Robertson’s 3-pointer with 14 seconds left forced overtime at 83-all and the Sooners (19-4, 9-3), who trailed through regulation and 75-63 with 5:19 to play, outscored Baylor (16-7, 7-4) 15-9 in the extra period to defeat the Bears in Waco.
Five Sooners were in double figures. Skylar Vann and Ana Llanusa both scored 20 points, eight in overtime. Robertson, who tied Danielle Robinson’s program record of 140 starts, had 14 points, Navaeh Tot 13 and Liz Scott 11. Madi Williams had nine points and 10 rebounds. Scott had eight rebounds.
Vann and Llanusa each had five assists as OU avenged an 81-70 loss at Norman on Jan. 3.
OSU 76, W. Virginia 65
Five Cowgirls scored in double figures, two with double-doubles, and OSU (17-7, 7-5 Big 12) pulled away in the second half at home.
Naomie Alnatas had 16 points to lead OSU, including five points in a 7-0 run to start the game. Terryn Milton had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Taylen Collins 13 points and 13 rebounds. Kassidy DeLapp had 12 points and Anna Gret Asi had 10 points.
West Virginia (14-8, 5-6) charged back from that slow start with an 8-0 run to grab its only lead of the game. The Mountaineers got within 45-44 with 6:10 left in the third on free throws by Ja’Naiya Quinerly, who led the Mountaineers with 18 points. OSU answered with a 11-4 run over the next four minutes and were never threatened. It stretched to 16 with :52 left on a layup by Taylen Collins.
