A 22-10 second quarter was the big blow to Bacone in an 83-51 road loss at Baker (Kan.) on Wednesday.
Taisha Big Crow finished with a game-high 18 points and a team-best 8 rebounds. Her 3-point basket to open the scoring in the contest was followed by a 12-0 Baker run and the Lady Warriors (1-12) would never see the lead again.
Jerimontie Hester had 10 points off the bench as the other Lady Warrior in double figures. Bacone shot 17 of 53 (32.1 percent) in the loss.
Bacone will next go against Haskell on Dec. 4.
