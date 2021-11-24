Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 38F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 38F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.