WARNER —Kiki Allen drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with two seconds left in the game to propel the Connors State Cowgirls to a 59-56 win over the Allen Community College Red Devils on Tuesday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
The game started slowly with the Cowgirls owning a 13-9 lead after the first quarter. The taller Red Devils used an inside driving game to take the lead at halftime 23-21, with the Cowgirls offense struggling except for the 3-point shooting of freshman Mikalyn Glover who had five treys in the first half on the way to a game-high 23 points on the night.
Coach Jamie Fisher credited some halftime adjustments as a part of the win.
“We let them bully us in the post in the first half and we got away from our game plan of taking it inside. We went to a five-guard offense in the second half and began attacking the basket and they had trouble adjusting,” said Fisher.
Neither team led by more than five throughout the second half until Connors (3-4) went on a 12-4 run over the final four minutes to overcome a five-point deficit with Glover and Allen, who finished with 13 points, hitting key buckets in the final two minutes before Allen dropped in the game-winner.
Okay’s Shayni Green had five points and five rebounds for the Cowgirls while Adjee Mbaye led the Red Devils (2-3) with 16 points.
The Cowgirls, who have faced three teams ranked in the top 20 early in the season, begin Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play Thursday and Fisher is optimistic that his steam is heading in the right direction.
“We’re down a couple of players to injury and we just have to find a way to grind out wins and be in the game at the end like we were tonight as our young players continue to try and establish their identity and once we get to that point, I think we’ll be fine.”
The Cowgirls and Cowboys will test Seminole State Thursday with the girl’s game tipping off at 5:30 p.m.
OKLAHOMA 78, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 54 — Ana Llanusa led three Sooners in double figures with 16 points. Madi Williams had 15 and Skylar Vann 12 to go with 11 rebounds. The Sooners (2-0) took command outscoring UCA 22-8 in the second quarter to go up 36-19 at the half.
BACONE vs. CENTRAL BAPTIST — Game was postponed.
