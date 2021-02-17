OSU 59, KANSAS STATE 46 — Natasha Mack had 24 points and 17 rebounds, 13 on the defensive end, and got additional help from Ja’Mee Asberry with 18 points as the Cowgirls (16-6, 12-4 Big 12) took command early and never looked back at home against the Wildcats (6-13, 1-11).
OSU led by as many as 20 on Lauren Field’s 3 off a fast break with 1:15 to play in the third and trailed only momentarily in the opening quarter.
Sequoyah’s Lexy Keys struggled, going 1-of-6 from the field with two missed 3s in 19 minutes.
The Cowgirls will host Iowa State on Sunday.
TEMPLE 68, TULSA 46 — The Hurricane fell to 5-10 overall, 4-10 in the American. Temple is 9-8, 9-5. Maddie Bittle had a team-best 10 points. Tulsa is at UCF on Saturday.
Thursday’s Games
MEN
Texas at Oklahoma, ppd.
NSU at Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Connors at Northern-Enid, ppd.
Crowley’s Ridge at Bacone, ppd.
WOMEN
NSU at Newman, 5:30 p.m.
Connors at Northern-Enid, ppd.
Crowley’s Ridge at Bacone, ppd.
Friday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma Wesleyan JV at Connors, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
MEN
NSU at UCO, 3:30 p.m.
Baptist Bible at Bacone, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ppd.
WOMEN
Tulsa at UCF, 11 a.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
NSU at UCO, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
WOMEN
Baylor at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
