NSU 47, WASHBURN 44 — Cenia Hayes’ 17 points and led NSU as the RiverHawks (5-12, 5-12 MIAA) held an opponent to the lowest output since January 2017.
Hayes also had eight rebounds. Zaria Collins barely missed a double-double with 9 points to go with 12 rebounds.
The Ichabods (7-9, 7-9) shot 4 of 12 in the fourth after leading 57-48 through three periods. The lead grew to 12 with 9:09 to play. They were led by Hunter Bentley with 27 points and 9 rebounds and Nuria Barrientos, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Washburn got within one with 47 seconds remaining and had an opportunity to retake the lead with 11 seconds remaining, but Bentley, who was 93 percent at the line, missed both of her free throw attempts. Hayes, the fourth-best in the MIAA, tossed in her two attempts to give Northeastern State a three-point advantage. The senior then blocked an Ichabod 3-point try and, although Washburn got the offensive board with 0.4 of a second to play, NSU defended the desperation trey attempt.
OKLAHOMA 67, IOWA STATE 61 — Host OU (7-9, 4-7 Big 12) surged to a 33-17 lead in the second quarter, saw it cut to seven at the half and three on several occasions in the fourth quarter, the last with 2:43 to go.
But the Sooners put it away with five unanswered points, the last a layup by Madi Williams to make it 67-59 with :37 left.
Williams finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Gabby Gregory had 15 points and Navaeh Tot 14.
Iowa State (12-8, 8-5) got 20 points from Ashley Joens.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.