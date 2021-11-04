Oklahoma State led 39-15 at the half and rolled by Southern Nazarene in an exhibition at Stillwater, 64-40, on Thursday.

Lexy Keys led OSU with 16 points. The former Tahlequah Sequoyah standout was 5-of-13 from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. She was the lone Cowgirl in double figures. Taylen Collins had 9 to go with 12 rebounds and Brittany Reeves 8. 

Other scores:

OTERO 60, CONNORS STATE 46 — An 18-4 third quarter blew open a 31-24 deficit and the Cowgirls, starting five freshmen in their season opener, lost in the South Plains Classic.

Muskogee High grad Makayla Adams had 6 points, sharing the co-high scoring for Connors with Mikaylin Glover off the bench with 6. 

The Cowgirls had 30 turnovers, leading to 22 points for the opponent.

Otero was a national tournament team in 2020-21. They’ll take on preseason No. 5 and tourney host South Plains on Friday.

HASKELL 81, BACONE 51 — No game info available.

College glance

MEN

Thursday’s Games

None

Friday’s Games

UCO at OSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connors State at Paris, 6 p.m.

WOMEN

Thursday’s Games

Otero 60, Connors 46

Haskell 81, Bacone 51

Southern Nazarene at Oklahoma St.

Friday’s Games

Connors at South Plains, 7 p.m. in South  Plains Classic

Saturday’s Games

Connors vs. Coastal Bend, South Plains Classic, noon

