Oklahoma State led 39-15 at the half and rolled by Southern Nazarene in an exhibition at Stillwater, 64-40, on Thursday.
Lexy Keys led OSU with 16 points. The former Tahlequah Sequoyah standout was 5-of-13 from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. She was the lone Cowgirl in double figures. Taylen Collins had 9 to go with 12 rebounds and Brittany Reeves 8.
Other scores:
OTERO 60, CONNORS STATE 46 — An 18-4 third quarter blew open a 31-24 deficit and the Cowgirls, starting five freshmen in their season opener, lost in the South Plains Classic.
Muskogee High grad Makayla Adams had 6 points, sharing the co-high scoring for Connors with Mikaylin Glover off the bench with 6.
The Cowgirls had 30 turnovers, leading to 22 points for the opponent.
Otero was a national tournament team in 2020-21. They’ll take on preseason No. 5 and tourney host South Plains on Friday.
HASKELL 81, BACONE 51 — No game info available.
College glance
MEN
Thursday’s Games
None
Friday’s Games
UCO at OSU, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Connors State at Paris, 6 p.m.
WOMEN
Thursday’s Games
Otero 60, Connors 46
Haskell 81, Bacone 51
Southern Nazarene at Oklahoma St.
Friday’s Games
Connors at South Plains, 7 p.m. in South Plains Classic
Saturday’s Games
Connors vs. Coastal Bend, South Plains Classic, noon
