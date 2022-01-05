NORMAN — No. 23 Oklahoma’s fourth-quarter comeback fell short as the Sooners’ nine-game win streak ended Wednesday at the hands of Iowa State, 81-71.
Madi Williams led OU (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) on the night, pouring in 26 points and pulling down a team-high nine rebounds.
“We’re going to take away some things from this game that are good and then some things that we need to work,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “We played a very, very good basketball team tonight in Iowa State and there are definitely some things that we’ve got to do better. But I’m still proud of our team and proud of our effort and I’m excited to see how we bounce back.”
The Sooners opened the contest on an 8-0 run as Williams, Taylor Robertson and Kelbie Washington all got involved before Iowa State (13-1, 2-0) made it a one-point game after the first quarter. The Cyclones, led by All-American Ashley Joens, took the lead with the first bucket of the second and grew their advantage to 10 before another Oklahoma run sent the Sooners into the break down 41-34.
Washington, the reigning USBWA National Freshman of the Week, tallied all 11 of her points in the first half on 5-of-9 shooting. She was only upstaged by Joens, whose 12 points led all scorers in the half as the forward added six rebounds in the first 20.
Iowa State weathered countless storms as Oklahoma fought to get back into the game as the Sooners cut the deficit to five midway through the third frame. But the Cyclones closed the quarter on a 14-7 run to hold onto a 14-point advantage heading into the final frame.
But the Sooners, who erased double-digit deficits vs. No. 16 BYU and Utah, stormed back into the game following an 8-0 run to open the fourth, forcing ISU head coach Bill Fennelly to use a timeout. The Cyclones, who lead the nation in 3-point field goals, used an Ashley Joens 3-pointer to spark an 8-3 run that the Sooners wouldn’t overcome.
OU is at Kansas on Saturday.
Kansas St. 60, OSU 49
STILLWATER — OSU closed out its four-game homestand on a sour note.
After making the first basket of the game, the Cowgirls (5-6, 0-2 Big 12) connected on just one of their next 12 shot attempts from the floor, allowing the Wildcats (12-2, 2-0) to jump out to a 10-4 lead. The OSU defense limited K-State to a 36 percent shooting effort in the quarter to keep the contest close at 12-5 through the first 10 minutes.
The Wildcats opened the second with the first five points to extend the margin to double digits at 17-5. Again the Cowgirls used a quick 4-0 run with four minutes left in the half to get within six at 20-14 and would trail 24-19 at the break.
The first five points of the third quarter came from OSU as Kassidy De Lapp finished a fast break with a layup to knot the score at 24 apiece to force at K-State timeout at the 8:08 mark. However, the Wildcats answered with the next four to regain the lead.
Lexy Keys drilled a 3-pointer at the five-minute mark to knot the score again at 30. K-State would answer with a 7-0 run in less than a minute to move back in front, 39-32 and led 41-34 going to the fourth. Keys, the Tahlequah Sequoyah ex, had six points
A Taylen Collins’ putback pulled OSU within four at 43-39, but the Wildcats used a 6-0 run to advance the cushion to double digits, 53-42, with three minutes to go.
Fields led all scorers with 20 points.
The Cowgirls are at Texas Tech on Saturday.
