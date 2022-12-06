Kylie Eubanks had four 3s and 31 points for the Cowgirls, followed by Yoni Releford with 26. Adrian Crockwell and Samantha Shanks each had 9 points.
Shanks left in the second quarter after injuring an ankle.
Releford had 15 rebounds and Eubanks had 10 assists.
Connors is 11-1 with one game left this week to wrap up play before the semester break, at Shorter College in Arkansas on Friday.
AP Top 25
Tuesday
MEN
No. 1 Houston (9-0) beat North Florida 76-42.
No. 2 Texas (6-1) lost to No. 17 Illinois 85-78, OT.
No. 3 Virginia (8-0) beat James Madison 55-50.
No. 9 Arkansas (8-1) beat UNC-Greensboro 65-58.
No. 12 Baylor (7-2) beat Tarleton St. 80-57.
No. 13 Maryland (8-1) lost to Wisconsin 64-59.
No. 15 Duke (9-2) beat Iowa 74-62.
No. 17 Illinois (7-2) beat No. 2 Texas 85-78, OT.
No. 24 TCU (7-1) beat Jackson St. 78-51.
WOMEN
No. 22 Gonzaga(8-2) beat Queens (NC) 73-49.
No. 25 Villanova(8-2) beat American 83-42.
Area college glance
Tuesday’s Games
MEN
Connors at SW Christian
Oklahoma 75, Kansas City 53
Baptist Bible at Bacone
Oklahoma St. 65, Sam Houston 51
WOMEN
Baptist Bible at Bacone
Connors 77, Oklahoma Wesleyan 46
Oklahoma St. 86, Loyola Marymount 65
Wednesday’s Games
MEN
Detroit Mercy at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
WOMEN
Prairie View A&M at Tulsa, 11 a.m.
Friday’s Games
MEN
Bellevue at Bacone, 6 p.,m.
WOMEN
Arlington Baptist at Bacone, 4 p.m.
Connors St. at Shorter, 5 p.m.
