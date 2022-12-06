 

Kylie Eubanks had four 3s and 31 points for the Cowgirls, followed by Yoni Releford with 26. Adrian Crockwell and Samantha Shanks each had 9 points.

Shanks left in the second quarter after injuring an ankle.

Releford had 15 rebounds and Eubanks had 10 assists.

Connors is 11-1 with one game left this week to wrap up play before the semester break, at Shorter College in Arkansas on Friday.

 

AP Top 25

Tuesday

MEN

No. 1 Houston (9-0) beat North Florida 76-42. 

No. 2 Texas (6-1) lost to No. 17 Illinois 85-78, OT. 

No. 3 Virginia (8-0) beat James Madison 55-50. 

No. 9 Arkansas (8-1) beat UNC-Greensboro 65-58. 

No. 12 Baylor (7-2) beat Tarleton St. 80-57. 

No. 13 Maryland (8-1) lost to  Wisconsin 64-59.

No. 15 Duke (9-2) beat Iowa 74-62.

No. 17 Illinois (7-2) beat No. 2 Texas 85-78, OT.   

No. 24 TCU (7-1) beat Jackson St. 78-51.

WOMEN

No. 22 Gonzaga(8-2) beat Queens (NC) 73-49.  

No. 25 Villanova(8-2) beat American 83-42.

 

Area college glance

Tuesday’s Games

MEN

Connors at SW Christian 

 Oklahoma 75, Kansas City 53

Baptist Bible at Bacone 

Oklahoma St. 65, Sam Houston 51

WOMEN

Baptist Bible at Bacone 

Connors 77, Oklahoma Wesleyan 46

Oklahoma St. 86, Loyola Marymount 65

Wednesday’s Games

MEN

Detroit Mercy at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

WOMEN

Prairie View A&M at Tulsa, 11 a.m.

Friday’s Games

MEN

Bellevue at Bacone, 6 p.,m.

WOMEN

Arlington Baptist at Bacone, 4 p.m.

Connors St. at Shorter, 5 p.m.

