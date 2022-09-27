The Women’s All-Pro Tour’s Lake Area United Way Championship teed off today at Muskogee Golf Club, returning to the place the regional pro circuit visited last in 2019 when it staged a tournament alongside the All-Pro Tour men.
The field of 34 is slightly less than last week’s event and substantially less than the event before that. There was a gap between the $75,000 event in Beaumont, Texas, where 82 played in late July and last week’s tournament in Paris, Texas. Most of the top contenders for the Race to Stage II Player of the Year, including first-place Miranda Yang of China skipped this event, the last on the 2022 schedule. Yang is also the year’s top money winner with $39,325. Beaumont was the final points tournament for Player of the Year.
Sarah Rhee of Lynnwood, Wash., fourth in the Player of the Year standings, is the top money winner here, sixth with $22,106. Also here, Jody LaBarbera of Allen, Texas, is eighth in both.
Muskogee High ex Catrina Pearson Morrow and defending Class 4A champion Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson are in the event as amateurs. The other golfer with area ties is Oklahoma Sooner ex and All-Big 12er Libby Winans, playing as a tour member.
There is an international flair to the tournament as well: Julianne Alvarez (New Zealand), Angela Aung and Riona Khaing, (Myanmar), Maria Donado (Columbia), Shuangsshuang Fan (China) and Isabella Leung (Hong Kong).
Tuesday’s slate saw Kacy Cook, Kevin Cook and Alan Copeland team with pro Hannah Gregg to win the Pro-Am event.
Tee-off time each day is 8 a.m.
Wednesday's groupings:
8:00 AM
Delaney Shah, Jessica Whitting
8:11 AM
Maria Donado, Lauren Davenport
8:22 AM
Paige Crawford, Alice Duan, Hannah Arnold
8:33 AM
Catherine O'Donnell, Ginger Howard, Sarah Rhee
8:44 AM
Mikayla Fitzpatrick, Shuangshuang Fan, Julianne Alvarez
8:55 AM
Hannah Gregg, Madison Luitwieler, Jordy LaBarbera
9:06 AM
Fiona Khaing (a), Jacquelyn Eleey, Joy Chou
9:17 AM
Angela Aung, Taitum Beck, Isabella Leung
9:28 AM
Daniela Mariscal, Layne Ailshie (a), Pearl Rojanapeansatith
9:39 AM
Loukyee Songprasert, Catrina Morrow (a), Sydney Garber
9:50 AM
Katie James, Megan Daleo, Brigitte Thibault
10:01 AM
Elizabeth Win, Sera Tadokoro, Libby Winans
